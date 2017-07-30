Love Island’s Alex Beattie Responds To Reports He And Montana Brown Have Split

Alex Beattie has poured cold water on reports he and Montana Brown have decided to call time on their whirlwind Love Island romance and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that love still exists in the world.

While these two were always less forthcoming about their feelings than the rest of the group - particularly Montana - the 21-year-old has come forward with a not-so-subtle hint that they're still together after sharing an image of herself in Alex's top.

Snapchat/MontanaBrown

The rumours that they'd broken up came after a source told The Sun that Montana was focusing on her career. "Montana is keen to follow her dreams as a TV presenter and has been attending meetings this week to get the wheels in motion.

The source continued: “She doesn’t like partying and isn’t a big drinker so personal appearances in nightclubs aren’t really her thing. Instead she is ambitious and very much a career woman – her relationship with Alex is going to take a back seat.”

Proving that there's absolutely no truth to these claims, Alex himself then took to Twitter to brand the reports "fake" and to insist that he'd be enjoying a reunion with Montana in no time.

It's all fake dude don't worry. I'm seeing my girl very very soon 🙌🏼🙌🏼🔥 https://t.co/y2YIwdFzor — Alex Beattie (@_alexbeattie) July 28, 2017

Nothing to see here, people. Everyone is still very much loved-up.

Now get checking out Alex and Olivia's guide to having sex on TV because it's pretty much vital information to have: