Love Island’s Alex Beattie Responds To Reports He And Montana Brown Have Split

Is love dead?

Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 09:26

Alex Beattie has poured cold water on reports he and Montana Brown have decided to call time on their whirlwind Love Island romance and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that love still exists in the world. 

While these two were always less forthcoming about their feelings than the rest of the group - particularly Montana - the 21-year-old has come forward with a not-so-subtle hint that they're still together after sharing an image of herself in Alex's top. 

Snapchat/MontanaBrown

The rumours that they'd broken up came after a source told The Sun that Montana was focusing on her career. "Montana is keen to follow her dreams as a TV presenter and has been attending meetings this week to get the wheels in motion.

The source continued: “She doesn’t like partying and isn’t a big drinker so personal appearances in nightclubs aren’t really her thing. Instead she is ambitious and very much a career woman – her relationship with Alex is going to take a back seat.”

Proving that there's absolutely no truth to these claims, Alex himself then took to Twitter to brand the reports "fake" and to insist that he'd be enjoying a reunion with Montana in no time.

Nothing to see here, people. Everyone is still very much loved-up. 

Now get checking out Alex and Olivia's guide to having sex on TV because it's pretty much vital information to have: 

