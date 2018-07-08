Love Island

Love Island’s Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan ‘Played’ Him

What does he make of the drama after leaving the show?

Sunday, July 8, 2018 - 11:54

Now that he’s left the Love Island villa for good, Alex Miller has spoken up about what Muggy Megan is really like behind the cameras and has addressed speculation that she ‘played’ him during his time on the show.

In an interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old said that their relationship went a lot deeper than most viewers might have suspected and insisted that there was nothing false about Megan’s indecision on who to couple up with.

ITV2

“I’d like to think I wasn’t part of Megan’s game, and from the connection that we had I don’t think I was. We spent the entire time laughing and joking together, and it was a genuine connection that I had, I hadn’t had that with anyone for years.

He continued: “If it was a game then she’s very, very good at it, but I like to think it wasn’t.

ITV2

As for all the footage ITV2 viewers didn’t get to see, Alex said that each episode isn’t nearly long enough for people to get an accurate impression of a couple: “We would banter the whole day. Quips about one another, other people in the villa, it was just a friendly, romantic relationship.

“In bed we kissed and cuddled and it was just nice to be around her,” he said. “It was like having a best friend in there, and then having to leave her straight away felt like having the carpet swept from under my feet.”

ITV2

Let's pour one out for what could have been.

Love Island's Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan 'Played' Him
Love Island's Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan 'Played' Him
Love Island's Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan 'Played' Him
