Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have just announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple met on the ITV2 series in 2017 and have been living the dream ever since. They announced their baby news on Sunday evening with a cute video featuring their friends, family, and (of course!) their two dogs.

"So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔 and we're not talking about the video... 🥳💃🥰🤗 #17weeks #October2020," Camilla captioned the post.

Their fellow Islanders have been celebrating the news online. Amber Davies, who won the show with ex Kem Cetinay, wrote: "OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT! Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Olivia Buckland added: "Oh my this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both congratulations! This video had me grinning all the way through - so adorable ❤️."

Camilla and Jamie aren’t the first Love Island couple to have a baby. Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison became the first parents in 2017, with Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey welcoming a son in the same year. They’ve since announced baby number two.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever also welcomed a little boy last year. The pair opted not to reveal the name of their child, explaining: “We share quite a lot I feel, so I feel like we just didn't need to announce [it].”

Huge congratulations to Camilla and Jamie. We’re sure they’re going to make amazing parents.