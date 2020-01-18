Love Island

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby

They starred on the 2017 series of the ITV2 show

Monday, May 18, 2020 - 09:59

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have just announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple met on the ITV2 series in 2017 and have been living the dream ever since. They announced their baby news on Sunday evening with a cute video featuring their friends, family, and (of course!) their two dogs.

So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔 and we're not talking about the video... 🥳💃🥰🤗 #17weeks #October2020

"So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔 and we're not talking about the video... 🥳💃🥰🤗 #17weeks #October2020," Camilla captioned the post.

Their fellow Islanders have been celebrating the news online. Amber Davies, who won the show with ex Kem Cetinay, wrote: "OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT! Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Olivia Buckland added: "Oh my this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both congratulations! This video had me grinning all the way through - so adorable ❤️."

Camilla and Jamie aren’t the first Love Island couple to have a baby. Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison became the first parents in 2017, with Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey welcoming a son in the same year. They’ve since announced baby number two.

Quick stop for a pub lunch with @jamiejewitt_ to make moving house that bit more bearable! We are sad to leave the house we are in at the moment, but decided we needed to rent somewhere with a little garden for Audrey and Gus this year 🐶🐶🏡 #publunch

Jess Shears and Dom Lever also welcomed a little boy last year. The pair opted not to reveal the name of their child, explaining: “We share quite a lot I feel, so I feel like we just didn't need to announce [it].”

Huge congratulations to Camilla and Jamie. We’re sure they’re going to make amazing parents. 

Latest News

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
MTV Asks Madison Beer
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Justin Bieber Opens Up About How Cystic Acne Damaged His Self-Confidence
Get To Know Eric IV
Get To Know: Eric IV
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
MTV Asks Craig David
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Joe Jonas Reveals Who He And Sophie Turner Forgot To Invite To Their Wedding
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He’s Engaged To Gigi Hadid
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have ‘Split’ After Two Years Together
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces New Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Sfven
Get To Know: Sfven
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her

More From Love Island

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now

Trending Articles

Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
MTV Asks Madison Beer
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him