Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 15:34

This time last year Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were freshly crowned Love Island 2016's winners, and now despite deciding to end their relationship the pair are getting ready to welcome their first child together.

After announcing the pregnancy in May the pair have just revealed the gender of their incoming bundle of joy and, drum roll.... it's a boy!

This is an actual future picture of me @nathanmassey_ in a years time 😂😩👶🏽🍼😂

This is an actual future picture of me @nathanmassey_ in a years time 😂😩👶🏽🍼😂

A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on

They may have split but they look like united parents in this weeks OK! mag, with Nath holding Cara's cute baby bump and the pair revealed to the mag that their unborn son has actually brought them closer.

It looks like a reconciliation could even be on the cards in the future. Nathan told the mag: "We're better than ever. We're excited to see what happens. Babies do change things."

Me and this chick @cara_delahoyde against the world 🌎 ❤️🔥

Me and this chick @cara_delahoyde against the world 🌎 ❤️🔥

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on

They do indeed. And it sounds like Cara, who is 22-weeks pregnant, is pretty excited about having a mini-Nathan (an EVEN mini-er one that is).

She said: "I'm not very girlie so i'd rather have a little boy who'll get all muddy than a little princess. I'm a bit more rough and ready. Now we know the sex, it's so much more real."

Date night at the boxing with my girl @cara_delahoyde ! Thanks @poxonsports for a great night , and @chriseubankjr big up your chest ! #andthenew

Although clearly excited, Nathan was a little more dubious about having a mini version of him causing chaos. Taking to Twitter earlier today, he joked: "God help the world , there will be another "naughty Nathan" walking our streets ! It's a boy"

Okay so they are clearly both pleased with the gender, but one thing they can't agree on? A name! Nathan is rooting for Archie but Cara reckons it's been done too much.

We're sure they will agree on something adorable in time for the little one's arrival. Congrats guys!

