Love Island

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan

This is going to be one cute baby...

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 15:16

Cara De La Hoyde couldn't hold back her excitement at the first ep of a brand new series of Love Island last night, as she took to Insta to praise her co-winner and ex boyf Nathan Massey.

With the return of the show marking the day they first laid eyes on each other, Cara thought this the perfect opportunity to praise Nathan and also share the first scan of the baby that they're expecting together.

Last year I won @loveisland with an amazing person and although things may not be quite where we imagined them to be, we have been given the greatest gift we could have ever won 👩🏽👶🏽👦🏼 Good luck tonight to all the new islanders I hope you enjoy it as much as we did and let's find a worthy winning couple to pass our crowns on to 👑❤️🌴 me and bump will be watching @itv2 9pm 😘 'it's gonna be a long hot summer' 👙

"Last year I won @loveisland with an amazing person and although things may not be quite where we imagined them to be, we have been given the greatest gift we could have ever won," she captioned the pic.

Adding: "Good luck tonight to all the new islanders I hope you enjoy it as much as we did and let's find a worthy winning couple to pass our crowns on to. Me and bump will be watching."

💙

💙

A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on

Cara and Nathan may have enjoyed quite the summer 2016 romance, but alas it just didn't work out for the pair when they split earlier this year.

Though they aren't exactly out of touch for life now, discovering just two weeks after the break-up that they're having a baby.

Surprise! Also can we please be godparents.

Latest News

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Women

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad 2 Is Coming SOONER Than You Think

Selena Gomez Has Said Actual Words About Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

Your Weekly Horoscopes | 6th June - 12th June 2017

Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan

Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Want To Sleep In A Tree House Hanging From A Crane? You’re In Luck.

Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Despicable Me 3

Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017

Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home

These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd

The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

More From Love Island

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan

TV Shows

These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone

TV Shows

The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Love Island

Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland’s Love Island Top Tip Number Three

Celebrity

Here's Your First Look Tour Of The 2017 Love Island Villa

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

Love Island

Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland’s Love Island Top Tip Number One

Celebrity

Love Island Hopeful Chloe Crowhurst Hits Back After TOWIE's Jon Clark Brands Her 'Evil' For Joining The Show While Dating Him

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers May Have Issues With Her New Book, Meet The 2017 Love Island Contestants | MTV News

TV Shows

Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

Celebrity

Meet The Contestants Set To Star In Love Island 2017

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Celebrity

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy