Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan

Cara De La Hoyde couldn't hold back her excitement at the first ep of a brand new series of Love Island last night, as she took to Insta to praise her co-winner and ex boyf Nathan Massey.

With the return of the show marking the day they first laid eyes on each other, Cara thought this the perfect opportunity to praise Nathan and also share the first scan of the baby that they're expecting together.

"Last year I won @loveisland with an amazing person and although things may not be quite where we imagined them to be, we have been given the greatest gift we could have ever won," she captioned the pic.

Adding: "Good luck tonight to all the new islanders I hope you enjoy it as much as we did and let's find a worthy winning couple to pass our crowns on to. Me and bump will be watching."

Cara and Nathan may have enjoyed quite the summer 2016 romance, but alas it just didn't work out for the pair when they split earlier this year.

Though they aren't exactly out of touch for life now, discovering just two weeks after the break-up that they're having a baby.

Surprise! Also can we please be godparents.