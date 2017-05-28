Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Pregnancy Body Shamers
Love Island star Cara de la Hoyde has hit back at trolls who have accused her of having a baby bump that is not “big enough”.
The reality star has been left aghast after cruel online critics suggested she should look larger after falling pregnant by ex-boyfriend Nathan Massey.“Being body shamed for my bump being to small seriously this is a new level of trolling,” Cara wrote in a clearly charged twitter post.
She added: “get a grip people.”
Her comment came after she suffered a number of aggressive tweets from followers who attacked her ‘small’ body size.
One mean tweet included: “I get bigger bumps after a lasagna.”
Another mocked a selfie of her on Instagram where she showed off her developing bump, writing: “This is me after a light snack.”
While another added: “When you find out your 3 hours pregnant,” prompting Cara to hit back saying: “Very original so bored of this kind of comment.”
