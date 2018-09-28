Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'

If reports are to be believed it looks like Love Island's latest split may not have been particularly amicable.

The Sun is reporting that Charlie Brake cheated on Ellie Brown with a "mystery blonde" prior to their split this month.

Getty

A source who is supposedly close to the pair (so we're not sure why they would blab, but hey) told the publication: "Charlie told Ellie he was going to spend Monday night at his mum’s house in Kent, which was fine."

“But she woke up Tuesday to several messages from fans who’d seen Charlie at Zuma in Knightsbridge having a romantic dinner with another woman.

So apparently, Charlie told Ellie he was at his mum's but he was actually busy having dinner with another gal. If true, not cool.

Instagram/Brown.Elle

“She was told Charlie looked panicked and uncomfortable when he was approached for photos. The expectation was to see him with Ellie – not this other blonde," she source added.

“Ellie asked Charlie where he was on Monday night and he claimed he did come back to London but went to Nandos....That led to them having a massive row as Ellie knew he was lying and had photographic evidence to prove it."

Then it seems Charlie decided to end it, and announced the news pretty quickly after.

Next thing he's on a plane to Monaco, and they apparently haven't even spoken since.

Instagram/Brown.Elle

Yikes!

While there's a good chance that the source doesn't know the full story, we must admit we feel for Ellie in the situation.

Looks like all that money can't buy you chivalry.