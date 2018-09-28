Love Island

Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'

The Love Island star was reportedly playing away.

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 13:50

If reports are to be believed it looks like Love Island's latest split may not have been particularly amicable.

The Sun is reporting that Charlie Brake cheated on Ellie Brown with a "mystery blonde" prior to their split this month.

Getty

A source who is supposedly close to the pair (so we're not sure why they would blab, but hey) told the publication: "Charlie told Ellie he was going to spend Monday night at his mum’s house in Kent, which was fine."

“But she woke up Tuesday to several messages from fans who’d seen Charlie at Zuma in Knightsbridge having a romantic dinner with another woman.

So apparently, Charlie told Ellie he was at his mum's but he was actually busy having dinner with another gal. If true, not cool.

Instagram/Brown.Elle

“She was told Charlie looked panicked and uncomfortable when he was approached for photos. The expectation was to see him with Ellie – not this other blonde," she source added.

“Ellie asked Charlie where he was on Monday night and he claimed he did come back to London but went to Nandos....That led to them having a massive row as Ellie knew he was lying and had photographic evidence to prove it."

Then it seems Charlie decided to end it, and announced the news pretty quickly after.

Next thing he's on a plane to Monaco, and they apparently haven't even spoken since.

Instagram/Brown.Elle

Yikes!

While there's a good chance that the source doesn't know the full story, we must admit we feel for Ellie in the situation.

Looks like all that money can't buy you chivalry.

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Celebs who had mega showdowns with their ex&#039;s new flame
From Justin Bieber To Blac Chyna: 7 Celebs Who Had Showdowns With Their Ex’s New Flame
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Love Island&#039;s Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake
Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'
Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez were each other&#039;s first kiss.
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Olly Murs
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks
Ariana Grande gets emotional following mac miller&#039;s death
Ariana Grande Asks For 'One Okay Day' In Emotional Outburst On Social Media
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Natalee Harris Breaks Down As She Tells Matty B He’s ‘Playing A Game’
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE
Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Both ‘Casually Dating’ Other People After Their Split
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
Riverdale’s KJ Apa And Casey Cott Reveal How They Came Up With That Topless Parody
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Alaska from RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race.
Maybe Stop Drinking Your Own Wee Already
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple

More From Love Island

Love Island&#039;s Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake
Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Love Island stars Laura Anderson and Paul Knop split up
Love Island's Runners Up Laura Anderson And Paul Knops 'Split'
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown slid into Love Island&#039;s Dani Dyer&#039;s DMs
Love Island's Dani Dyer Reveals Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Slid Into Her DMs
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan defend Gabby Allen on CBB
CBB: Holly Hagan Defends Gabby Allen After She's Branded A 'F***ing B**ch' By Natalie Nunn
Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Have Given Fans A Tour Of Their New Home Together
Love Island's Jack Fincham Dishes On The First Time He And Dani Dyer Had Sex
How to get on your fave reality shows like Geordie Shore and Love Island
From Love Island To Geordie Shore: How To Get On Your Fave Reality Show

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Ariana Grande Reveals New Neck Tattoo!
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
Love Island&#039;s Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake
Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'