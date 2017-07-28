Love Island

Love Island's Chris And Olivia Are Eager To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

Honestly, what could go wrong?

Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:18

Hot on the heels of Charlotte Crosby announcing that she'd like her Love Island favourites to appear on Just Tattoo Of Us, Chris and Olivia have given the strongest indication that they'd actually be completely up for it.

While the pair have only just left the villa and entered real life again, they've hinted that it might not be long until their bickering graces our TV screens again. This time, with the crucial addition of permanent ink. Gulp. 

ITV2

Taking to Twitter to announce that she already has a few designs up her sleeve, Olivia hinted that their fake baby Cash Hughes could be immortalised on Chris's skin for the rest of all time. That's what we're getting from the heap of baby emojis anyway.

This all comes as the host of Just Tattoo Of Us has made it crystal clear that she'd be ready to pull some strings to get them on the show. "This could be arranged," Char hinted in response to Olivia's tweet.

 Ah, literally what could go wrong? 

 Now over to Charlotte explaining why she thinks Chris and Olivia would be great on Just Tattoo Of Us: 

