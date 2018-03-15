Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'

Love Island fans were left shocked last night following an explosive row between Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes on their TV show, Crackin' On.

While the pair were bickering throughout Wednesday night's episode, things turned seriously nasty when they got into an argument over Olivia's partying.

Take a look at the video to see the most shocking secrets Marnie Simpson, Megan McKenna and a bunch of other celebrities have revealed about themselves...

Chris and Olivia were on their way to the airport, but while they should have been getting excited for their romantic weekend rendezvous in Amsterdam, Chris branded his then-girlfriend an 'a**hole'.

"I feel like you just mugged me off again," Chris told Olivia before demanding to get out of the car and yelling: "You are a f**king a**hole."

ITV2 / Crackin' On

Things didn't get much better once they reached The Netherlands, as Olivia took a jab at Chris: "Everyone is sick of the sound of your voice and that is a fact. All you do is talk. Chris, this is the thing don’t throw stones in glass houses – you are the biggest flirt."

"I’m sick of the way you act single – you go out and act single. We went racing and it turned f***ing nasty," was Chris' response.

ITV2 / Crackin' On

Viewers were pretty shocked at the way the couple speak to each other, with quite a few fans throwing their support behind Olivia.

"Chris is just a big kid throwing his toys out the pram. Starting to feel sorry for Liv." wrote one fan.

Chris is just a big kid throwing his toys out the pram. Starting to feel sorry for Liv #ChrisAndOlivia — E L L🐘✨💁🏼 (@ellllllssx) March 14, 2018

I don't care what anyone says, Chris is the bully In this relationship and when Olivia snaps she's made out to be the bad one!! #ChrisAndOlivia — steph88 (@stephgodfrey88) March 14, 2018

chris is moaning about olivia holding somebody else’s hand in a club but he’s allowed to be all over women in the exact same setting & he expects olivia to get over it whilst moaning about everything she does? 🙄 #ChrisAndOlivia — ￼ (@anthonyfrostx) March 14, 2018

This relationship is so toxic and you can tell they do not like each other everything they do irritates each other #ChrisandOlivia — Stephanie Ritcho (@CelebrityChat3) March 7, 2018

Others branded the relationship 'toxic'. The reality TV couple made the decision to split in February before the show aired, and Olivia has confirmed the moment they decided to break up will be shown in a later episode.

Some things just aren't meant to be.

Sophie Kasaei, Lateysha Grace and Olivia Buckland have dealt with their fair share of breakups, check out what they had to say about heartbreak in 'That's What She Said'...