Love Island

Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'

Things turned nasty during an argument on the Love Island couple's TV show, Crackin' On.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 10:18

Love Island fans were left shocked last night following an explosive row between Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes on their TV show, Crackin' On.

While the pair were bickering throughout Wednesday night's episode, things turned seriously nasty when they got into an argument over Olivia's partying.

Chris and Olivia were on their way to the airport, but while they should have been getting excited for their romantic weekend rendezvous in Amsterdam, Chris branded his then-girlfriend an 'a**hole'.

"I feel like you just mugged me off again," Chris told Olivia before demanding to get out of the car and yelling: "You are a f**king a**hole."

Things didn't get much better once they reached The Netherlands, as Olivia took a jab at Chris: "Everyone is sick of the sound of your voice and that is a fact. All you do is talk. Chris, this is the thing don’t throw stones in glass houses – you are the biggest flirt."

"I’m sick of the way you act single – you go out and act single. We went racing and it turned f***ing nasty," was Chris' response.

Viewers were pretty shocked at the way the couple speak to each other, with quite a few fans throwing their support behind Olivia.

"Chris is just a big kid throwing his toys out the pram. Starting to feel sorry for Liv." wrote one fan.

Others branded the relationship 'toxic'. The reality TV couple made the decision to split in February before the show aired, and Olivia has confirmed the moment they decided to break up will be shown in a later episode.

Some things just aren't meant to be.

Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'
