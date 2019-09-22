Love Island

Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back

Their shock split might not spell the end of their romance

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 10:15

It sounds like Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes haven’t totally shut the door on their connection after their recent split.

According to The Sun, the Love Island star is holding out hope that Jesy will agree to give their romance another shot when isolation is over. The publication confirmed that their split was amicable and that the pair remain on friendly terms.

1 year! I love you. This time last year I just finished snogging ya face off in a kebab shop. A memory my heart can’t life without. Role model and all round queen. You got it all girl. Forever ❤️

An insider said: “Chris is absolutely convinced that he is going to be getting back with Jesy just as soon as isolation ends and they can be together again.

“As far as he is concerned, this split is just temporary and actually it’s more of a break than a break-up. Chris is still madly in love with Jesy and is convinced she’s just struggling with being apart from him.”

It’s no surprise that quarantining in separate households can have a major impact on a relationship. With that said, Chris is reportedly quietly confident that he and the Little Mix icon can patch things up when life returns to normal. 

The good news is that Jesy is apparently open to the idea of a reunion in the coming months. The pair were everyone’s favourite couple and will hopefully remain each other’s biggest fans until they can reach some conclusion on what the future holds.

Back where he belongs 🐨🖤 @chrishughesofficial 🥰

Chris and Jesy had been dating for 16 months prior to their split and had even discussed marriage and babies. Here’s hoping they can find a way forward that makes them both happy.

