Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Feels “Betrayed” After Finding Out Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Are Dating

Curtis Pritchard has shared his thoughts about ex Maura Higgins dating Chris Taylor, saying he feels “betrayed by them both.”

In an interview with The Sun, Curtis said of the new relationship: “When I saw the pictures, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel hurt. I was upset. How long has this truly been going on for?

"At the time [of my relationship with Maura] I was accused of cheating, but I never did."

Curtis implied that Maura and Chris, who is currently starring on MTV's Living The Dream, may have had feelings for each other for a while.

“If you look back on everything — and I am looking back on it now — I’m like, ‘Curtis, all the signs were bloomin’ there, why didn’t you realise then?’ You just don’t when you are in that situation. You trust what they say. Now her true colours are shown.”

He added: “They said they would never ever be together, and here they are.”

Maura and Curtis called it quits in March 2020, around eight months after leaving the Love Island villa in 2019. At the time, Maura told The Sun that their demanding schedules “took a toll” on their romance.

As for Maura and Chris, they made their relationship Instagram official last week, with Maura writing: “You’re all I ever wanted @christophertaylorofficial,” as he replied: “The feelings mutual my little flutter."

You can catch Chris, alongside Jordan Hames, Michael Griffiths and Danny Williams, on MTV's Living The Dream now.