Love Island’s Dani Dyer Used To Date A Hollywood Star…

Dani Dyer is looking for a relationship on ITV2’s hit show Love Island but it seems she previously dated a high profile star.

Perhaps he had been her type on paper, but ultimately love did not last as 22-year-old Dani and former EastEnders star-turned Hollywood actor Sam Strike had a short lived romance back in 2015.

Dani is, of course, the daughter of EastEnders legend Danny Dyer - while 24-year-old Sam played his on-screen son, Johnny Carter, on the BBC soap between 2013 and 2014.

And it seems the romance between Dani and Sam was all down to Danny helping match make the pair.

"As soon as Dani and Sam met, thanks to Danny, they hit it off,” a source blabbed to The Sun about the relationship.

"It was a bit of a coincidence, but luckily for them Danny didn't mind. He found it funny and fully supported them,” the source added.

Sadly, the relationship didn’t last - but the pair are still close.

In fact, Sam reportedly even gave Dani some advice about entering Love Island - by telling her not to do it.

“Sam and Dani are really good friends and she runs everything past him. His advice was to not do the show – he feels it’s the wrong move for her,” a source added to The Sun.

While it has been years since Sam starred on EastEnders - and his character has since been recast to be played by Ted Reilly - he has been carving out a career in Hollywood.

Last year, he played cinematic legend Leatherface - the crazed killer made famous by the Texas Chainsaw Massace franchise - and has just wrapped filming a role on George R R Martin’s new fantasy TV drama, Nightflyers - which is due out on Netflix later this year.

With his work on the show finished, Sam will now have plenty of time to check how Dani is progressing on Love Island which continues to air nightly on ITV2.