Love Island

Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split

After moving in together pretty swiftly once the show ended.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 15:05

It looks like love is staying on the island, as Love Island couple Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake have announced that they’re going their separate ways less than two months after the show ended.

Ellie has appaz moved out of Charlie’s multi-million pound mansion in London, which we bet hurt just a little. Life's luxuries and all that. 

Oi oi, watch Love Island's Samira Mighty hilarously react to Eyal Booker branding her a 'snake' >>>

The pair have announced their split after a series of public spats. Ellie was recently snapped tearful in the back of a taxi when Charlie apparently decided to head out for the night without her after the two had a dinner date. Drama.

And Charlie took to his Instagram Stories to break the news to fans of the show, writing: "Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways.”

"I wish her all the best,” he finished up with.

A sad time for Love Island fans, but it’s nice to see that it ended on a somewhat positive note.

Ellie also announced on her own Instagram Stories that she is moving out of Charlie's swanky pad and into her own place.

She captioned a snap of herself in a boujee taxi (it’s a Mercedes, hi money), with: “On my way to pick up keys to my first ever apartment.”

“@gofancy.co.uk thank you for helping me with my 25 boxes of clothes and shoes." 25. 

This comes after the now ex-couple went on a romantic getaway to Switzerland, posting pictures of themselves doing bits on top of a mountain and riding bikes together.

It looks like the trend of whirlwind romances just isn't working out for everyone. 

We had too much faith in Love (Island).

