Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa

It's safe to say that Love Island has taken over more than a few lives, and we've all formed our own opinions on the islanders from those sacred 60 minutes a day.

But no one knows the contestants better than those in there 24/7, and dumpee Eyal Booker has his own ideas about who the biggest snake is in the villa based on his own experience.

Hit play on MTV News to see Eyal Booker brand 'fence-sitter' Samira Mighty the biggest snake in the villa and our interview with Years and Years...

Intereeesting.

The lovely Eyal swang by MTV to have a chat about all things Love Island, and he spilled more than a bit of tea on his former roomies, telling us Samira is the biggest snake because she: "sits on the fence all the time and says one thing to someone and another thing to someone else."

Eyal also weighed in on Josh jumping ship from Georgia to Kaz, and he's not exactly surprised after J and G ended up together by 'default' anyway.

Hit play on the video to see Eyal hint he always thought Josh was waiting for someone else to steal his heart, head and you know what...