Love Island

Love Island's Eyal Booker Isn't Surprised Josh Denzel Dumped Georgia Steel For A New Girl And Here's Why

Love Island's very own guru spills all the tea.

Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 13:01

If you were listening extra closely last night you would have heard thousands of hearts break as Josh Denzel came strolling into the Love Island villa with new girl Kazimir Crossley on his arm.

And that's of course because it meant Georgia Steel was left single after choosing to stay loyal to him. But one person who isn't totally surprised by the scenes is Love Island's wise man, Eyal Booker.

Hit play on the video to watch Eyal Booker explains that he thinks Kaz was what Josh was always looking for in our exclusive interview...

Eek! It looks like Josh might have been waiting for someone else to blow him away all along.

While Josh had us thinking he was bang into Georgia, we're inclined to believe the wise man of the villa's words.

3, 2, 1 and breathe.... proud doesn't cover our emotions for this beautiful girl. She is so brave and although that was heartbreaking to watch we know she will only grow stronger from this. From all of us here at Team Gee thank you for your love and support for our girl, she told us when she left that she'll be thinking of us and that we're always in her heart, tonight she's in the hearts of the nation and we all have her back ❤️👊🏼 #loveisland2018 #teamgeorgia #theresonlyonegeorgiasteel #georgiasteel

We're just wishing Eyal could have warned us about all of this before to save us from the emotional turmoil we're currently facing.

But as the saying goes, some things just aren't meant to be, and we're hoping the man of Georgia's dreams is right around the corner. Lord knows she deserves it.

