Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley

Love Island’s Finley Tapp has opened up about popping the question to Paige Turley.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, the former Islander revealed that he can envision them walking down the aisle when the time is right: “I certainly do want to get married,” he began.

“I’ve always thought… Marriage doesn’t really necessarily change how you’re feeling about someone. It’s just a nice thing to do. I suppose marriage is something that will happen when you feel it’s right.”

The couple, who won the Winter 2020 series, have been quarantining together in Scotland since the coronavirus lockdown was first put into place back in March.

Now that they’ve been spending 24 hours a day together, Finn doesn't want to ever live seperately again: “I think with us, all we’ve known is living with each other, since I said hello to her,” he continued.

“We were staying in the same room that night. So all we’ve ever known has been living with each other. I think, in the long run, [moving in together is] definitely going to be something we think about.

He added: “I think definitely it’s something we’re going to think about soon, but I don’t know when that’ll be. I couldn’t picture myself living without Paige now.”

Finley previously revealed that the couple haven’t spent their Love Island winnings on anything yet. He joked about ordering designer clothes online: “I can’t spend my money on that, where would I wear it? Just in the back garden?”