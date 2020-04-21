Love Island

Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley

The winners of the 2020 series are still going strong

Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 10:06

Love Island’s Finley Tapp has opened up about popping the question to Paige Turley.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, the former Islander revealed that he can envision them walking down the aisle when the time is right: “I certainly do want to get married,” he began.

Behind every good man...
View this post on Instagram

Behind every good man...

A post shared by Finley Tapp (@finley__tapp) on

“I’ve always thought… Marriage doesn’t really necessarily change how you’re feeling about someone. It’s just a nice thing to do. I suppose marriage is something that will happen when you feel it’s right.”

The couple, who won the Winter 2020 series, have been quarantining together in Scotland since the coronavirus lockdown was first put into place back in March.

Embracing the Scottish sun with beau 😻!!
View this post on Instagram

Embracing the Scottish sun with beau 😻!!

A post shared by Paige Turley (@paige_turley) on

Now that they’ve been spending 24 hours a day together, Finn doesn't want to ever live seperately again: “I think with us, all we’ve known is living with each other, since I said hello to her,” he continued. 

“We were staying in the same room that night.  So all we’ve ever known has been living with each other. I think, in the long run, [moving in together is] definitely going to be something we think about.

cosy in quarantine 🥺
View this post on Instagram

cosy in quarantine 🥺

A post shared by Paige Turley (@paige_turley) on

He added: “I think definitely it’s something we’re going to think about soon, but I don’t know when that’ll be. I couldn’t picture myself living without Paige now.”

Finley previously revealed that the couple haven’t spent their Love Island winnings on anything yet. He joked about ordering designer clothes online: “I can’t spend my money on that, where would I wear it? Just in the back garden?”

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
MTV Asks Madison Beer
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Justin Bieber Opens Up About How Cystic Acne Damaged His Self-Confidence
Get To Know Eric IV
Get To Know: Eric IV
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
MTV Asks Craig David
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Joe Jonas Reveals Who He And Sophie Turner Forgot To Invite To Their Wedding
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He’s Engaged To Gigi Hadid
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have ‘Split’ After Two Years Together
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces New Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Sfven
Get To Know: Sfven
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?

More From Love Island

Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway

Trending Articles

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
MTV Asks Madison Beer
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Justin Bieber Opens Up About How Cystic Acne Damaged His Self-Confidence
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape