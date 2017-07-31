Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt has responded to claims he has split from girlfriend Camilla Thurlow after rumours began to swirl earlier this week.

Of course, all rumours have an origin and it turns out this one began when Jess Shears and Dom Lever claimed the couple had called it quits during an interview with The Sun at the TV Choice awards on Monday night.

Well now Jamie has come out to say that it's total bs, and he's not too happy that the pair have been talking about his relationship.

"I haven't even seen Jess or Dom, so it's a bit random they're talking about our relationship," he told the site.

The couple claimed the pair hadn't been out together in "weeks", but according to Jamie it's only been a few days since the loved up pair enjoyed each other's company.

"Camilla has been in Manchester the past couple of days and then she's headed up to Scotland tonight," he explained, adding: "This week that we've been apart is the longest... She's coming back down on Friday so I'll see her when she gets back."

So it's a total false alarm. Who said every couple has to be joined at the hip at all times anyway?

Jamie went on to express his frustration at frequent split rumours and said: "All we seem to get is, oh they’ve split up. In a normal relationship it wouldn’t be as a big a deal if you don’t get to see each other for a couple of days."

Lunchtime in the sunshine 🍽🍸🍺🌤 Lunchtime in the sunshine 🍽🍸🍺🌤 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

"At the end of the day Cam and I have spent pretty much every day together since we’ve been out of the villa," he added.

Phew! We're just glad all is well in paradise.