Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

It would seem Love Island's most recent evictees Jess and Mike have already forgotten about their villa romances, with it reported that the pair having already hooked up.

We know, it's a shock to the system.

It's not like they were dying to get their hands on each other during the show, with Jess ridiculously loved up with Dom, and Mike, well Mike had his own drama going on.

According to OK! mag and a mysterious source, Mike was even happy to brag about his conquest at the airport.

‘Mike bumped into us at the airport and was talking for ages. He said as soon as they left the villa, they spent the night together – not just once, but BOTH nights,' the source said.

This comes after a separate fan told The Sun: ‘They came out of the villa and immediately went back to the hotel where they were both booked to stay, they had separate rooms but couldn’t keep their hands off each other, the sexual chemistry between them is incredible and they couldn’t deny their attraction to each other, one thing led to another and they spent the night in bed together.’

Jess has since taken to Insta to share pics of her and Dom with super soppy captions, but we have a feeling he might have something to say about these rumours once he's out...