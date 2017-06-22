Love Island

Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

BUT WHAT ABOT POOR DOM?

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 11:07

It would seem Love Island's most recent evictees Jess and Mike have already forgotten about their villa romances, with it reported that the pair having already hooked up.

We know, it's a shock to the system.

Hometime for @mike_thala and I 💔 So sad to leave the island but glad to be home. Thanks so much for all the love and support. ❤️❤️❤️ photo by my love @imcokes

It's not like they were dying to get their hands on each other during the show, with Jess ridiculously loved up with Dom, and Mike, well Mike had his own drama going on.

According to OK! mag and a mysterious source, Mike was even happy to brag about his conquest at the airport.

‘Mike bumped into us at the airport and was talking for ages. He said as soon as they left the villa, they spent the night together – not just once, but BOTH nights,' the source said.

Back in London a lot sooner than expected. Gutted to have left the villa so soon, but what an experience! Myself & @jessica_rose_uk getting a cheeky Burger King before catching our flights 👀❤️🏝

This comes after a separate fan told The Sun: ‘They came out of the villa and immediately went back to the hotel where they were both booked to stay, they had separate rooms but couldn’t keep their hands off each other, the sexual chemistry between them is incredible and they couldn’t deny their attraction to each other, one thing led to another and they spent the night in bed together.’

Jess has since taken to Insta to share pics of her and Dom with super soppy captions, but we have a feeling he might have something to say about these rumours once he's out...

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

Is Ed Sheeran Acting As A Music Mentor For Cruz Beckham's Pop Career?

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

New Music Round-Up: Artists for Grenfell, DJ Khaled, HAIM and more

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

This Is The Music Festival You Are Most Likely To Get It On At

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #2

The Many Stages of a Quarter-Life Crisis

Riverdale Season 2 Has Started Filming And Here's What We Know So Far

The Fault In Our Stars Author John Green Announces First New Book In 6 Years

You Need To Check Out This Artist Creating Amazing Sculptures Using Her Natural Hair

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler reveals fans will see a change in her relationship with Ste this series

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals We'll See A 'Big Change' In Her Relationship With Ste Rankine In Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

More From Love Island

Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her ‘Snakey’

Love Island

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her 'Snakey'

Love Island 2017: A Re-Coupling Rocks The House, The Olivia Triangle Goes Crazy And A Girl Is Dumped From The Island

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Love Island 2017: Camilla And Jonny head for Splitsville, Marcel Gets A Snog And A New Boy Is On His Way

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Go In On Love Island's Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She Leaked Vicky Pattison's Show Earnings

Chloe Ferry Confirms Those 'Cartoon-Like' Sex Sessions With Marnie Simpson

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman reveals how daughter Marliya has changed her relationship with Manley

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Explains How Having Daughter Marliya Has Affected Her Relationship With Manley Geddes - EXCLUSIVE

Chloe Ferry Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans To Help With The After Effects Of Weight Loss

Chloe Ferry gets annoyed after Marty McKenna confesses to kissing Fatima Rull

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Gets Aggy After Marty McKenna Confesses To Kissing Fatima Rull

12 Times The Geordie Shore Gang Were SUPER Open About Their Sex Lives