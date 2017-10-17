Love Island's Jess Shears Explains Exactly Why She Loves To Strip Off

Love Island beauty Jess Shears is more than confident after stripping down to underwear and swimwear for her new calendar.

The reality show beauty - who is engaged to fellow Love Island star Dom Lever - says she is happier being in a state of undress rather than being dressed to the nines.

"I feel more confident when I’m half naked than I do in clothes,” she gushed to the Daily Star on Sunday.

"I’m happy with the size I am. I feel comfortable in myself, so I like sowing off more of my body,” she added.

And she is putting her body to work by posing for her calendar.

"I love doing shoots, especially when it’s in a bikini or underwear. So I felt really confident doing this. Doing this calendar was lots of fun. It’s my favourite shoot I’ve ever done,” she told the newspaper.

Jess also revealed she was terrified of appearing on Love Island as she is a happy size 10 - but was anxious she would be judged against the other contestants who she says were all size 8.

"When I got out my friend showed me tweets and they were lovely. It shows not everyone needs to be stick thin,” she explained.

"I’ve got a womanly body. They say it’s great to see a girl with curves,” the star added.

