Love Island

Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Spotted Smooching Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt On Romantic Croatia Getaway

Love Island meets the Chel-sea.

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 12:59

Jonny Mitchell didn't have much luck finding lasting romance in the Love Island villa, but it looks like his fortune could be changing since he and Stephanie Pratt have been looking seriously close in Croatia.

The Made in Chelsea babe and the reality star certainly haven't been shy of PDA's during their little romantic getaway as pictures have emerged of them smooching in the sea.

Watch! Why don't you get checking out the latest from MTV News?

The pair reportedly began dating at the start of this month following Stephanie's split from her English rugby star boyfriend, Ollie Lindsay, earlier this summer.

And it looks like the pair are seriously enjoying their fling abroad as they are joined by friends, with Jonny sharing a snap with Steph and pals to Instagram, writing: "Croatia squad goals."

Croatia squad goals 🇭🇷 🍷

Croatia squad goals 🇭🇷 🍷

A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on

One person that definitely doesn't seem here for the romance is Jonny's ex, Chyna Ellis, since she hinted to the Mirror that she thinks Jonny is using Steph.

She said: "If I'm honest I think them two are super cute because Jonny has always said to me he wants to get on Made In Chelsea, so it's the perfect opportunity for him."

"I love Made In Chelsea, so I really hope Jonny doesn't go on it, because it would really ruin it for me." added the former islander.

Chyna, who recently took a trip to Budapest wih Jonny, took one mighty dig at her ex, claiming: "Their sex would be f**king awful though, it would only last a few seconds."

What a weekend! Cherry on the cake was having this amazing girl with me for it ❤️.

What a weekend! Cherry on the cake was having this amazing girl with me for it ❤️.

A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on

Yikes! With a string of failed relationships behind him, who knows if Jonny boy will make it last this time? Either way, the jet-setting pair certainly seem to be enjoying themselves.

 

Latest News

Fifth Harmony Slay Performance of New Single 'He Like That' on Good Morning America

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Maroon 5 Collaborate with SZA on Brand New Single

Shania Twain Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears

All Of Chloe Ferry's Seriously Gross Questions About 'Smeg' Are Answered By Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry And Kyle Christie

Liam Payne Shares Rare Image Of Son Bear As He Rings In His 24th Birthday

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Admits BFF Nathan Henry Had Her 'Best Interests At Heart' In On-Screen Fight Over Marty McKenna

Here's How You Can Sample Knack 2 For Free And It's Not Even Out Yet

Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Spotted Smooching Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt On Romantic Croatia Getaway

15 Of The Shadiest Celebrity Diss Track You've Ever Heard: Ranked

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran Release Surprise Duet Version of 'Your Song'

Arsenal Football Fans Ruthlessly Troll Perrie Edwards For Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Chelsea Move

This Mash Up Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ And A High School Musical 2 Classic Is Incredible

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Reports That She And Sister Kendall Share Underwear

Beyoncé Promises To "Help As Many" Hurricane Harvey Victims With Charity Plan

Squiggle Brows Are Officially The Instagram Eyebrow Trend No One Needed

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Katy Perry 'Being Sued' After Stagehand Loses A Toe On Prismatic World Tour

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute

More From Love Island

Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Spotted Smooching Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt On Romantic Croatia Getaway

Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals He HATES Fame: "I Just Don't Enjoy It"

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Kem Cetinay's Awkward Love Island Audition Tape Shows He's Always Had Top Banter

Love Island stars Kem and Amber
Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Are Definitely NOT Getting Married (...Yet)

Love Island's Alex Beattie Gets Relentlessly Trolled For Poundland Appearance

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Denies Beating Up Rykard Jenkins For Flirting With Amber Davies

Does This Mean That Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Actually Knew Each Other Before Love Island?

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Opens Up About Secret Battle With Depression

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood 'Asked To Leave Club By Security' After Spat With Chris Hughes

Love Island's Amber Davies Just Shared Some Saucy Details About Her Love Life With Kem

Celebrity

Love Island Chris Hughes Says He’s Already Planning Marriage And Kids With Olivia Attwood

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Chloe Ferry Admits She Regrets Having A Nose Job For One Very Unfortunate Reason

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute

Sophie Kasaei
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

TV Shows

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore