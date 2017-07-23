Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Spotted Smooching Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt On Romantic Croatia Getaway

Jonny Mitchell didn't have much luck finding lasting romance in the Love Island villa, but it looks like his fortune could be changing since he and Stephanie Pratt have been looking seriously close in Croatia.

The Made in Chelsea babe and the reality star certainly haven't been shy of PDA's during their little romantic getaway as pictures have emerged of them smooching in the sea.

Watch! Why don't you get checking out the latest from MTV News?

The pair reportedly began dating at the start of this month following Stephanie's split from her English rugby star boyfriend, Ollie Lindsay, earlier this summer.

And it looks like the pair are seriously enjoying their fling abroad as they are joined by friends, with Jonny sharing a snap with Steph and pals to Instagram, writing: "Croatia squad goals."

One person that definitely doesn't seem here for the romance is Jonny's ex, Chyna Ellis, since she hinted to the Mirror that she thinks Jonny is using Steph.

She said: "If I'm honest I think them two are super cute because Jonny has always said to me he wants to get on Made In Chelsea, so it's the perfect opportunity for him."

"I love Made In Chelsea, so I really hope Jonny doesn't go on it, because it would really ruin it for me." added the former islander.

Chyna, who recently took a trip to Budapest wih Jonny, took one mighty dig at her ex, claiming: "Their sex would be f**king awful though, it would only last a few seconds."

Yikes! With a string of failed relationships behind him, who knows if Jonny boy will make it last this time? Either way, the jet-setting pair certainly seem to be enjoying themselves.