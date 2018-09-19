Love Island

Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN

And reveal exactly which pieces their girlfriends will be stealing from their collections...

Linds Foley
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 11:32

Bit disappointed that the romance in your life looks a little more like a boyfriend mouth breathing on the couch than a guy fresh out the Love Island villa? Then look no further than 2018 contestants Josh and Wes, and their brand new campaign for boohooMAN, which sees the pair going head to head with individually curated collections from the label's latest drop.

Having just been named joint brand ambassadors, the guys are kicking off their partnership with boohooMAN with a little friendly competition. So whether the boy in your life is more of a Josh or a Wes, there's an autumn/winter collection for each, with all of the guys' pick of the pieces sorted together so you can easily pick out your favourite buys for the incoming season. 

boohooMAN

To celebrate the launch, we headed down for a chat with Josh and Wes about their collections - plus a few insider tips on which pieces girlfriends Kaz and Megan are already stealing from their wardrobes.

Hey guys, so what kicked off this collab?

Josh: boohooMAN is a brand that I used to wear all the time. You know when you’re on a website and your scrolling through and you’re like, “I love that, I love that, I love that!” I wanted an entire collection where someone would look online and be like,  “I just want it all. Fire, fire, sick, I love that – I’ll buy it for my mate.” That’s what I wanted, and I think I’ve created it.

Wes: Yeah, we both loved boohoo before we even went in the Love Island villa, we both took loads of boohooMAN stuff into the villa with us. So we just wanted to put our stamp on it at the end of the day, and I think we’ve done that.

Which pieces from the edit are you loving the most?

Josh: You’ve got some sexy co-ords.

Wes: It’s like a checkered-y co-ord with a band across and down the side of the trousers.

Josh: It was like 25 degress when we were shooting and Wes wouldn’t take it off, like, he loved it that much.

Wes: That was not coming off, it’s still not coming off. In fact, I was gonna wear it tonight again.

Josh: But you copied me instead?

This collection is all about your individual edits going head to head. Let’s have a bit of fighting talk - why should fans pick your edit over the other’s?

Wes: Why WOULD they go for Josh’s? I’ve got 30 reasons why they should choose mine, I don’t know what yours are.

Josh: Why wouldn’t they? Why would you go for Wes’s? He’s just go out of baby clothes, he’s about 15, ok! And who was voted the most fashionable man in the villa? Me.  He’s even copied my jeans tonight. I mean, listen, what is going on here.?

Wes: Err, how many times did you BORROW these jeans?

Josh: No, no, no. He called me and was like, “Josh, what are you wearing?” and I tell him and he’s like, “Yeah, good,” trying to search for it to find them too.

boohooMAN

Just to reassure us that you are still best buds, give us your best compliment about each other?

Wes: Let me think of a really good one.  No in fact, Josh, your style is nice, you have very good style. In seven years time, as a 27-year-old pensioner, I would love to dress like you because you dress like…me.

Josh: [Laughing} Wow. I would say, Wes, you are very cool – and it’s effortless. Like, he doesn’t have to worry because whatever he wears, he looks sick in and he’s got a good fashion sense. Right now he’s got the oversized tee, the ripped jeans, the designer brands – he’s got his own style.

See, you do love each other really.

Wes: [Laughing] It really is like a brotherly one. You know those ones where you can do any compliment but you have to throw some shade in there too, otherwise it doesn’t count.

Which piece of the collection do you think your girlfriends are going to steal from your edits?

Wes: So there’s a maroon two piece velour tracksuit and Meg already picked it out. I actually got back and she’d tidied up and she was like, “Oh I saw a really nice hoodie in there…” and I was like, “Don’t, DON’T! I’ve not even worn it yet!” But rest in piece I’m never gonna get to wear that now.

Josh: For me, some of the oversized hoodies that I’ve got. There’s a delightful red tracksuit too – she’s gonna be rolling around the house in it for sure. 

Thanks guys!

boohooMAN

From slogan tees and hoodie to some cosy AF looking jackets, we guarantee you're going to want to head over to boohooMAN to check out both Josh and Wes's collection. Then all there's left to do is pick a side and let us know exactly whose team you're on for this one. 

Check out all the pics of the guys working their edits below and don't forget the collection is on sale right now, RIGHT HERE. 

