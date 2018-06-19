Love Island

Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past

Plus the lad dumped Ex On The Beach's Kayleigh Morris weeks before entering the villa.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 10:31

Love Island fans have been left shook after watching Josh Denzel cosy up to new girl Kazimir Crossley in Casa Amor, while Georgia Steel remains firmly faithful to him in the main villa.

However, Josh's behaviour isn't all that surprising, at least according to his ex-girlfriend of seven years.

Hit play on the video to see the moment Love Island's Adam shared a three-way snog with Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry...

Hearts broke for Georgia as she slept alone while Josh was busy necking on with Kaz in bed. And now his ex, Nena, has branded him a "cheat," after claiming he was unfaithful the whole way through their relationship.

Talking to OK! Online, she said: "We were together since we were 18 until earlier this year. We split in January."

Got himself a good one @geesteelx 😍 #LoveIsland

Got himself a good one @geesteelx 😍 #LoveIsland

A post shared by Josh Denzel - Love Island (@joshdenzel) on

"We own a house together, we’ve got pets together, but now it's basically been confirmed that he spent the whole time cheating on me. He cheated on me with multiple people," she added.

This isn't the first time one of Josh's exes has spoken out about his less-than-admirable ways.

ITV2 / Love Island

Ex On The Beach babe Kayleigh Morris was dating Josh just weeks before he entered the villa, and claims he signed up to the show without telling her.

Nena reached out to Kayleigh: "He treated both of us awfully and without any respect. I think just going off the grid and not even telling us what was going on is just so disrespectful."

She laid her cards on the table and found her king 😍 @joshdenzel #jorgia #georgiasteel #theresonlyonegeorgiasteel #teamgeorgia #loveisland2018

Kayleigh previously told New! magazine that Josh literally went AWOL right before entering ITV2's infamous villa of lurve.

"We were trying to figure out dates, but he went AWOL two weeks ago. I texted him saying, 'You're either dead or you're going on Love Island, but I'm hoping you're dead," she said.

Sunshine is THE best medicine ☀️

Sunshine is THE best medicine ☀️

A post shared by Kayleigh Morris 🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

Tonight's episode sees Georgia break down in tears as she realises Josh may have moved on.

Georgia, you deserve so much better girl!

