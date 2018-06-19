Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past

Love Island fans have been left shook after watching Josh Denzel cosy up to new girl Kazimir Crossley in Casa Amor, while Georgia Steel remains firmly faithful to him in the main villa.

However, Josh's behaviour isn't all that surprising, at least according to his ex-girlfriend of seven years.

Hearts broke for Georgia as she slept alone while Josh was busy necking on with Kaz in bed. And now his ex, Nena, has branded him a "cheat," after claiming he was unfaithful the whole way through their relationship.

Talking to OK! Online, she said: "We were together since we were 18 until earlier this year. We split in January."

"We own a house together, we’ve got pets together, but now it's basically been confirmed that he spent the whole time cheating on me. He cheated on me with multiple people," she added.

This isn't the first time one of Josh's exes has spoken out about his less-than-admirable ways.

Ex On The Beach babe Kayleigh Morris was dating Josh just weeks before he entered the villa, and claims he signed up to the show without telling her.

Nena reached out to Kayleigh: "He treated both of us awfully and without any respect. I think just going off the grid and not even telling us what was going on is just so disrespectful."

Kayleigh previously told New! magazine that Josh literally went AWOL right before entering ITV2's infamous villa of lurve.

I say it way to often. But in a world of jacks don’t ever choose a josh!

*speaking from experience #LoveIsand 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kayleigh Morris (@Kmorrisx) June 29, 2018

Babe he’s like that in real life. https://t.co/YFKna2AnIq — Kayleigh Morris (@Kmorrisx) June 29, 2018

"We were trying to figure out dates, but he went AWOL two weeks ago. I texted him saying, 'You're either dead or you're going on Love Island, but I'm hoping you're dead," she said.

Tonight's episode sees Georgia break down in tears as she realises Josh may have moved on.

Georgia, you deserve so much better girl!