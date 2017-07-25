Love Island’s Kem And Amber Just Landed Their First Ever Joint Presenting Role

Do you miss seeing Kem's luscious mane flowing through the Spanish breeze? Well fear not, because both he and Amber are reportedly set to make a welcome return to our screens as presenters on Good Morning Britain.

The Love Island champions are said to have been the recipients of a whole range of TV offers following their win, but - after careful consideration - have decided that the ITV breakfast show is the one for them.

"Since Amber and Kem won, they’ve been inundated with offers," a source told The Sun. “They’re both very keen to go down that route, and ITV and Channel 4 have shown interest. But they couldn’t pass up the chance to host Good Morning Britain."

No word on how Piers Morgan is going to take this news but judging by his interviewing technique with Jonny and his general hostility for the ITV2 show, we can't imagine he'll be rolling out the red carpet for them.

This all comes after Kem ruled out joining the cast of TOWIE after pointing out that he and Amber are moving forwards as a team now.

“It was obvious for people to assume that because I’m from Essex and I know the guys on there. But for me like at the moment that’s not the type of route I want to go down because I want to do things with Amber. I’m not going to bring a Welsh girl on The Only Way is Essex am I?”

It wouldn't make a lot of sense, no. Fingers crossed that we'll all be waking up to Kem and Amber in no time.

