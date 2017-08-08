Love Island’s Kem And Chris Land A Reality Show Tracking Their Bromance

It was pretty much set in stone that Kem and Chris would continue their bromance outside the Love Island villa in the exact second that Kem decided it was a good idea to shave Chris’s name onto his literal pubes.

While several of the couples from 2017’s series have either broken up or gone through some kind of drama, ITV2 bosses have confirmed that our favourite pair have now signed up to their own TV show.

The strongest couple in the series are said to be filming their brand new show “this week,” with a TV insider revealing: “The series will be all about their bromance and what happened from the point of them leaving the villa until now."

Instagram/KemCetinay

The unnamed programme isn’t quite the six season epic we had in mind, with the series being commissioned as “two-part” project with the possible intention of being “extended into a longer running show.”

This comes as an insider told The Sun that producers were desperate to sign Kem and Chris up to some kind of reality show following the emotional impact of their friendship on viewers.

💪 The bromance is back! 💪 You'll be seeing Chris & Kem again soon. They're busy grafting away on their own @itv2 show! Watch this space... pic.twitter.com/W22dW2MWoY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2017

At the time, the source said: “Bosses don’t want to see an end to their bromance and are already brainstorming possible TV show ideas to pitch for when Love Island is over. Fans won’t be seeing the end of them just yet.”

What with their upcoming recording session with Stormzy, their high intensity battles on Streetfighter, and their back-and-forth social media bantering; the next logical step for these two could only ever be global domination.

