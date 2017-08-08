Love Island

Love Island’s Kem And Chris Land A Reality Show Tracking Their Bromance

Finally. The couple we can all get behind.

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 16:57

It was pretty much set in stone that Kem and Chris would continue their bromance outside the Love Island villa in the exact second that Kem decided it was a good idea to shave Chris’s name onto his literal pubes.

While several of the couples from 2017’s series have either broken up or gone through some kind of drama, ITV2 bosses have confirmed that our favourite pair have now signed up to their own TV show.

The strongest couple in the series are said to be filming their brand new show “this week,” with a TV insider revealing: “The series will be all about their bromance and what happened from the point of them leaving the villa until now."

Instagram/KemCetinay

The unnamed programme isn’t quite the six season epic we had in mind, with the series being commissioned as “two-part” project with the possible intention of being “extended into a longer running show.”

This comes as an insider told The Sun that producers were desperate to sign Kem and Chris up to some kind of reality show following the emotional impact of their friendship on viewers. 

At the time, the source said: “Bosses don’t want to see an end to their bromance and are already brainstorming possible TV show ideas to pitch for when Love Island is over. Fans won’t be seeing the end of them just yet.”

What with their upcoming recording session with Stormzy, their high intensity battles on Streetfighter, and their back-and-forth social media bantering; the next logical step for these two could only ever be global domination. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Rihanna's Reactions to Diplo Asking to Work with Her Are Hilarious

John Newman

Akon, John Newman & More Will Play MTV Presents EXPO Astana 2017 In Kazakhstan!

FOR HONOR

Here's How To Play 'For Honor' For Free This Weekend

Love Island’s Kem And Chris Land A Reality Show Tracking Their Bromance

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Just Made A Shock Move With Marissa Jade

Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

These Are The Highest Paid Celebrity Big Brother Housemates EVER

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Is ‘Sick’ Of Sarah Harding Thinking She’s Better Than Everyone Else

Jemma Lucy Insists Brazilian Butt Lift Has Shrunk And Reveals Plans For Second Operation

Drake Is Already Recording A New Album

Love Island's Montana Brown Confirms Alex Beattie Break Up As She Hints He's Changed

Rita Ora Delays the Release Date of Her Second Album

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Does Jordan Davies Secretly Want Megan McKenna Back?

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: This Is How Much The Housemates Are Worth IRL

Justin Bieber Stops By Church Event With Exes Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin

MNEK Premieres Powerful 'Paradise' Video

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones S7 E4 Recap: 10 Things That Fried Our Brains In ‘The Spoils of War'

More From Love Island

Celebrity

Love Island’s Kem And Chris Land A Reality Show Tracking Their Bromance

Celebrity

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Brown Confirms Alex Beattie Break Up As She Hints He's Changed

Celebrity

Love Island's Chris Hughes Denies Olivia Split Despite Cosy Pics Of Her With Her Ex

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Have Love Island's Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Split!?

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Charges A Huge Amount Of Money For A Public Appearance

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Hits Back At Reports He And Amber Davies Are Already On The Rocks

Celebrity

Fans Mock Love Island's Jess Shears For Filming Embarrassing Workout Video In A Massive Puddle

TV Shows

An Unprecedented Amount Of People Have Applied For Love Island 2018

Celebrity

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Confirms Split From TOWIE's Jon Clarke: 'I Don't Know What He's Thinking'

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Admits He's 'Game As F**k' To Hit The Penthouse With Leonie McSorley - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals What She And Geordie Shore's Greg Lake Have Named Their Son

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Is 'Being Monitored By Doctors' After Jemma Lucy Bust Up

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Reduces Sarah Harding To Tears As She Tells Housemates 'She Chats Sh*t’

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals 'It's Getting Her Down' Not Being Around The Geordie Shore Gang

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Does Jordan Davies Secretly Want Megan McKenna Back?

Celebrity

Chris Brown Commented On Rihanna’s Latest Instagram Post And Fans Are Not Happy

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Brown Confirms Alex Beattie Break Up As She Hints He's Changed

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore