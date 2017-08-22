Love Island's Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Are Definitely NOT Getting Married (...Yet)

Love Island

Amber has been flashing a ring on her wedding finger - but it's not what we all thought

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:33

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have been forced to deny they are about to tie-the-knot after accidentally sparking engagement rumours.

Amber set tongues wagging when she uploaded a selfie on Instagram showing her with a rock on her wedding finger.

But Kem has not got down on one knee just yet and has said he has no idea where his lover got her bling from.

“'I didn't even know she had that ring,” Kem told the Daily Mail – shooting down hopes of a new Love Island wedding.

However he said he definitely does want to make Amber his wife – one day.

“I always say I’m going to marry her, which I will, but no time soon, we’re far too young,” the 24-year-old said.

“We talk about it and when we have those lovey dovey moments in bed and we say we’re going to marry each other, but we don’t actually think about doing it,” he added.

