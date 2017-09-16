Love Island’s Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes In Talks To Sign A Record Deal

Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes bonded over their love of rap and now they could actually release their own music. No joke.

Copyright [Instagram]

The Love Island stars have reportedly been in meetings with bosses at an actual real record company, and it looks like we could see them drop their very own track soon.

“They have been in talks to sign a record deal since leaving the villa,” a source has told The Sun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYBpdcfBiSa/?taken-by=kemcetinay

“Kem and Chris captured the nation this summer. They’re really excited to have been given this opportunity – it’s like a dream come true,” adds the insider.

The lads have been talking to Sony label Relentless Records which is also home to Professor Green. While the boys also have the backing of Stormzy, and the grime star even hinted that he could collaborate with the Love Islanders - which is just too much tbh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYWK0DeBHQC/?taken-by=kemcetinay

Now all that needs to happen is for the boys to stop partying for, like, a minute and actually get down to business and get writing. Kem admitted previously that they need to work on writing some material.

“There’s lots of studio time waiting to happen. Like, we need to actually get to work on doing something. We can’t go into the studio if we ain’t got things ready,” he said.

Kem and Chris for Christmas Number One!

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers reveals he’d have a fight with co-star Marty McKenna!

SaveSave