Love Island's Kem Cetinay Wants Chris Hughes Joint Wedding With THIS Seriously Dramatic Entrance

This would be pretty fly to say the least.

Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:37

Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have made no secret of the fact that they plan on saying the big I do in the future - but a joint wedding with their fellow loved up Islanders Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood? Surely not.

Surely yes! Kem, who is the new face of BoohooMan, revealed exclusively to MTV that not only would he be up for some joint nuptials, but his good friend Chris would have some pretty extravagant entrance plans.

Watch! Take a quick look at last year's Islanders Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen take a shot at Mr & Mrs >>>

When asked if he would have a joint wedding with his best buddy, Kem said: "Yeah I can't see why not, that's an idea Chris would come up with!"

And how would the lads rock up to the big event? "Chris would say the girls can wait at the reception while we fly in on a helicopter or something like that." revealed the barber.

When you get home and bruvaaa and sister are waiting 😩☺️💕 @chrishughesofficial @oliviajade_attwood

Erm, we're not sure how Amber and Olivia would feel about that guys, but it would certainly be quite the spectacle.

But if you're hoping for the whole thing to go down on Chris and Kem's upcoming ITV2 reality show, you will probably be disappointed seeing as Kem doesn't have plans to tie the knot any time soon.

"We've said we will have three weddings but definitely not any time soon. I've said I don't want to get married until I'm 30 but she's [Amber] not happy about that, she said 28. That's a long time away anyway."

Rocky is so jealous that Kems got a girlfriend, lets find him a girlfriend ASAP!! 🐶🐶🐶🐶❤️

Rocky is so jealous that Kems got a girlfriend, lets find him a girlfriend ASAP!! 🐶🐶🐶🐶❤️

A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on

We guess we'll just have to wait!

Look, all we ask is that at least one of the weddings is televised and it simply must involve are favourite guy pals cruising in from the sky.

 

