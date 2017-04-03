Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Stop whatever you’re doing right this minute, because Love Island’s resident cheeky lad Kem has only gone and uploaded his first ever vlog.

Yes yes we’re aware that he’s currently living it up with a load of beautiful people on the telly, but what better time for him (or his manager) to launch his YouTube career?

The Essex boy calls it ‘A Day With Kem’ and to be honest we’re not sure if it’s meant to be a music video, fitness DVD or an episode of MTV Cribs at this point.

You get to follow him go about his daily business as he fails to make porridge, stops by to see his personal trainer for a casual topless workout and drops a few bars with his mates before introducing his super cute family to the world.

Baewatch🔭 Baewatch🔭 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

And seeing as he’s already proving to be quite the character on the ITV2 show we’d quite like to know when episode two will be airing, you know, because we’re dedicated like that.

Also Kem, let us know if you’d like some porridge making lessons in the future because that was just painful to watch.