Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'

The Love Island runner-up has dished on her split.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 16:17

Love Island star Laura Anderson has opened up about her split from Paul Knops for the first time, revealing the actual reason they broke up.

The pair, who came second when they emerged from ITV2's villa of lurve, called it quits this month after work appeared to come between them.

Chatting to OK! Magazine, Laura admitted that work massively got in the way of their relationship after Paul spent three weeks working in The States.

"When we came out of the villa there was a lot of work-related things we did together and then Paul went away for three weeks," she explained.

Instagram/Lauraanderson1x

She added that he spent the time working at Burning Man Festival, where he couldn't get any phone reception.

"I was absolutely fine with that. I trusted him not to do things with other girls, which he didn't," she explained.

Phew, so we know that other gals weren't the reason behind the split.

Instagram/Lauraanderson1x

She continued: "I was hoping that when he came back we'd spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn't happen."

So we guess things just fizzle when you can't put in the time.

Everyone thought there could be some major dramz involved when Laura decided to unfollow Paul on Instagram last week.

But it turns out she just has no desire to see what he's up to: "really want to see what he's up to now because I'm not involved in that," she said.

Instagram/Lauraanderson1x

"If he needs me he'd call me but I don't want to watch his stories," she added.

But we're thinking there could a be a little more going on here than Laura is letting on, as she admitted: "You have a little look now and again and it torments you!"

Ain't that the truth.

Some things just aren't meant to be!

