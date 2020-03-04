Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott has denied cheating on girlfriend Demi Jones after he was pictured hanging out with a fan during a nightclub appearance in Cardiff.

The rumours kicked off when a friend of the fan alleged to Mirror Online that the pair spent a few hours in the club “getting to know each other” before going back to Luke’s room in a nearby hotel.

A source close to the Islander told the paper that nothing happened between them and that Luke simply filmed a birthday message for one of her pals: "Luke is aware that there are rumours he cheated doing the rounds on social media, but there's no truth to it.

"He didn't sleep with this woman or kiss her, and the video he filmed with her was a birthday message she wanted him to record for a friend."

They added: "The woman didn't stay the night with him and nothing happened between them. Demi is aware of the rumours and are no issues there."

This comes after Demi gushed about their relationship in an Instagram Live: "Me and Luke are doing so good since leaving the villa, I actually feel like we've become closer.

The 21-year-old added: "I don't really know how that's happened because we're not together all the time, but distance makes the heart grow fonder."

Just last night, Demi shared an image of them cuddled up in bed at a hotel. Judging by the cosy picture, the couple aren’t going to let a few rumours ruin what they have together.