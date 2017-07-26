Love Island's Malin Andersson Donates Her Hair To Charity Following Her Mums Cancer Diagnosis

Love Island 2016's Malin Andersson is sporting a seriously awesome pixie cut after donating her long locks to charity following her mum's cancer diagnosis.

The 24-year-old makeup artist debuted her new look on Twitter and revealed the switch-up is all for an incredible cause since she donated her tresses to the Princess Trust.

Twitter/Malin Andersson

She accompanied the picture with a caption that said: "For those asking why. My mum is currently battling cancer for the third time and it's spread. I'll be posting more pics of my hair tomo for you all."

Malin shared another snap that shows the length of her chopped off locks, along with a caption that said: "Donated all my hair to the Princess Trust."

Twitter/Malin Andersson

Malin's hair will be put to the most amazing use seeing as The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs to children that have lost their own hair following cancer treatment.

What an incredible gesture from the former Islander, and to be fair she is seriously werking that pixie cut.

Our thoughts are with Malin's mum and family at this time.

