Love Island

Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Finally Confirm Their Relationship

"I fell in love with my best mate"

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 - 10:22

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have finally confirmed their romance with a cute picture taken during their trip to Dubai.

Chris, who can currently be seen on MTV's Living The Dream, shared the loved-up snap with the message: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate," as Maura captioned the same shot: "He's mine."

Instagram/MauraHiggins

Instagram/ChrisTaylor

Instagram/MauraHiggins

Less than a week ago, Chris sparked romance rumours after sharing a video of himself nearly kissing Maura while they recreated the iconic Dirty Dancing lift. 

Instagram/ChrisTaylor

Fans have been shipping these two for months now, but both Chris and Maura have previously downplayed their romantic chemistry.

In July, Chris shut down the speculation on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To podcast: “We’re just super close mates. We care about each other, we look out for each other, we basically bully each other."

TikTok

“I don’t think we ever say anything nice to each other’s faces, but that’s our banter... it’s the Irish banter and that’s my kind of banter. If you were around us together you’d think, “these two f***ing hate each other,” [but] we don’t.

“We like each other and the thing is, [romance has] never been something that’s crossed our minds and it wouldn’t happen for the fact that we don’t want to ruin our friendship.”

Getty

Congrats to these two for successfully escaping the friendzone. 

You can catch Chris, alongside Jordan Hames, Michael Griffiths and Danny Williams, on MTV's Living The Dream now.

