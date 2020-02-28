Love Island

Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic

"I'm actually just fantastic.”

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 10:17

Maura Higgins is officially done with people speculating that she photoshops her Instagram uploads.

The Love Island star was accused of editing her body in a recent image of herself in a bikini. The upload featured her taking a selfie in the bathroom while wearing a leopard print bikini.

smile for me baby
smile for me baby

Some followers began picking holes in the image, with a portion of the internet claiming that she’d edited her face and figure in the snap. Maura took to Instagram Stories to hit back: “So my recent post that I just uploaded. Yeah, I've deleted it. 

“I just couldn't be dealing with the s***. Actually can't be dealing with the s***. 'Oh, it looks so Photoshopped.' Get over it! By the way, it's not actually Photoshopped.

She added: "There's different lighting on it, because I put a filter on it. Just to prove you all wrong, I'm going to upload the video on my Story. Just to show you all that I'm actually just fantastic.”

It didn’t take long before Maura regretted her decision to delete the image. She said: “I cannot stop laughing. I feel like lockdown is sending us all pretty crazy. It's just not like me to delete a photo when I get some abuse."

Feels good to feel good 💋
Feels good to feel good 💋

“So I've put the photo back up - I'll deal with the abuse, because I always have done. So yeah, send the hate my way - I can take it."

Good on Maura for not letting the trolls dictate her decisions.

