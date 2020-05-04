Love Island

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank

Their interview with "James Corden" wasn't what it seemed...

Monday, May 4, 2020 - 09:44

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury fell victim to a prank that saw them being interviewed by two YouTubers pretending to be James Corden.

The couple appeared via video link on what they ~thought~ was a recorded segment for The Late Late Show in the US. Pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners told the duo that they wouldn’t be able to see James on camera due to technical issues.

Getty

The pranksters conducted the interview by playing old clips of James’s voice from his show. The interview began with “James” saying: “I don't know if people know this - you two are a couple. You're dating."

Tommy seemed surprised by the angle of this question, answering: “You could call it dating if you want. We might be a little bit past that, but OK."

I Interviewed Molly Mae & Tommy Fury with a Fake James Corden

He went on to describe himself as “professional boxer” while Molly said that she’s concentrating on becoming a “full-time" influencer. The couple later chose Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie to play them in a movie of their lives.

Neither Tommy or Molly caught on to the prank before the interview concluded. In the comments section for the YouTube video, one person reacted: “This is quite funny, But It’s also pretty sh***y to do this to these people actually.”

YouTube

Another said: “This was so hilarious, but I feel quite bad for Tommy & Molly-Mae, they’re just so innocent and unproblematic nice people. But this was entertaining!”

Will the real James Corden please stand up?

