Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment

They're self-isolating in style

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 10:25

Love Island’s Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have given fans a glimpse of their luxury apartment in Manchester.

The couple are self-isolating in stylish surroundings, with their pad boasting a number of bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and even an office space for Molly to plan and film her YouTube videos.

Reality right now. If you recognise this background then you’ve been here a while😛 Outfit @prettylittlething

Despite Molly describing their lockdown as “absolute captivity,” fans have managed to piece together an extensive view of what their apartment really looks like. 

The general consensus is that their shared pad isn’t a huge departure from the Love Island villa. Minus the sun, obv.

YouTube/MollyMaeHague

The kitchen boasts an island, two ovens, and a variety of integrated glossy appliances. Molly’s office includes a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom, with the apartment itself covering not one but two floors.

In a YouTube tour of their flat, Molly said: “We have four bathrooms in this place – we don’t have a bath but it has a sauna, which is so random. But we do actually use it, to be fair.”

YouTube/MollyMaeHague

“If this apartment was ours, the things I would do to it, I would make it so lovely but there is literally no point throwing money into it because you’re just never going to get it back. 

“So for now, we’re just going to stay in for now and make-do. It’s definitely not perfect or a show home," she added.

We can think of worse places to self-isolate in.

