Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Lavish New Property

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has given fans a glimpse of her and Tommy Fury’s new property.

The couple have returned to social-media following a brief period of mourning for their puppy, Mr Chai. The former Islanders have announced that they’re both ready for a “fresh start” in a new location.

Instagram/MollyMaeHague

Giving fans a tour of their new pad, Molly-Mae showed off their enormous white marble bathroom and a plush living room complete with an L-shaped sofa.

As a caption, she wrote: “I don't want to dwell on the last couple of weeks but what I do want to say is thank you. Thank you to every single person that sent me such thoughtful messages asking me how I am and making sure I'm okay, it has meant the world to me.

Instagram/MollyMaeHague

“I've enjoyed a much needed break from my phone but I'm back now and ready to get stuck into some really exciting things I have coming up.”

In an emotional YouTube video, the couple previously revealed the cause of Mr Chai’s death: “The autopsy results showed his skull wasn't fully developed and part of his brain was exposed. He didn't have a single white blood cell in his body,” they shared.

Instagram/MollyMaeHague

Both Molly-Mae and Tommy have acknowledged the backlash surrounding them using a breeder from Russia. The couple have stated that they would do things very differently if they could turn back time.

How gorgeous is their new pad?