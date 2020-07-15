Love Island

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Getting Her Lip Fillers Dissolved

She's considering embracing a more natural look

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 09:51

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s seriously considering get her lip fillers dissolved.

In a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae said she’s just not “feeling” her plump pout anymore and would like to embrace a more natural look going forwards. 

Instagram/MollyMaeHague

"I have been thinking recently that I want to get them dissolved. I'm not sure anymore, I'm just not feeling it anymore. I've had all my other filler dissolved, so I'm thinking I might just go ahead and get my lips dissolved, but I have literally got no lips."

Molly-Mae then shared a demonstration of what she’d look like without the fillers, adding that she's still unsure about what to do next.

"I don't think you guys understand, If i was to get my lips dissolved my lips would literally be like this...I'm not joking, I have no lips without filler, so...I need to have a little think about that one."

Instagram/MollyMaeHague

In the same Q&A, Molly-Mae discussed her decision to remove her facial fillers: “I think there's still a tiny, tiny bit left in there. But, my advice to anyone thinking of getting [face fillers], is: don't. You don't need to.”

She pointed out that everyone needs to make an informed decision before undergoing any kind of cosmetic procedure, adding: "I just wish I'd never got into that whole stupid filler craze."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

This isn't the first time Molly-Mae has spoken up about her cosmetics procedures. Back in February, she published a YouTube video explaining that she'd gone "overboard" with fillers in the past and now prefers more subtle results.

 

 

 

 

 

