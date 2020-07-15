Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Praised For Her Response To Cruel Bodyshamers

Molly-Mae Hague has been praised for her response to bodyshamers who criticised her appearance in a bikini.

The Love Island star is currently on holiday with boyfriend Tommy Fury in Ibiza. Paparazzi images of her on the beach have been published on MailOnline, with some trolls writing fatshaming messages about her figure.

A section of comments beneath the article showed several people objectifying her body, with a Twitter account called @ellakingsleyx condemning the messages: “These comments are so vile. “Awful” and “lardy” is apparently how to describe a normal womans body??”

Molly-Mae retweeted the post, adding the comment: “I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write sh*t like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”

Friends and fans alike have praised her for standing up for herself, with many people pointing out that women’s bodies shouldn’t be a matter of public discussion.

One person reacted: "No wonder why so many girls have self esteem issues, cellulite is completely normal and so is having a bit of fat," as another described Molly-Mae as having a "normal looking but amazing bod."

Love Island’s Amber Gill replied: “They're actually f**king weirdos man like who in their right mind would even go to the comment section to say ANYTHING you have a lush body and tbh I'd love to see what they look like.”

Fellow Islander Maura Higgins reacted: “BE F**CKING KIND!!!!! How many times do we have to say this??.”

It doesn’t look like Molly-Mae is letting the negativity ruin her time. Just last night, she published an image of herself and Tommy at dinner saying they’d been “laughing” the whole night.