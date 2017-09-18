Love Island

Love Island’s Montana Brown Takes The Reins At MTV News For The First Time

You can watch it here!

Monday, September 18, 2017 - 14:42

Montana Brown might've made a name for herself being the literal voice of reason in Love Island but has since has since decided to carve a role out in presenting with a position on MTV News. 

Let's all get checking out Montana making her MTV News debut below...

The TV star made her debut in the shiny new role today after revealing her plans to forge a career that has longevity. When the booking was first announced, Montana made no secret of how excited she is to join the team.

Getty

Explaining that she's ready and eager to roll her sleeves up and get to work, Montana said: "Love Island was an amazing experience and has thrown me into the showbiz world, but now this is where the hard work begins," 

The 22-year-old then pointed out that it's a super exciting time for her to be trying out new things: "I’m hoping to forge myself a career that has longevity and it’s a really exciting time for me. MTV News is such an institution and it’s a huge privilege to be fronting Mondays for them.”

ITV2

For anyone eager to see Montana relaying the most important stories in the entertainment world, her position on the show means she'll be popping up on a bunch of apps (Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram etc) every single Monday. 

Having joined a team including James Barr, Tinea Taylor, Georgie Wright, and Zac Fox, Montana is now set to become a familiar face for anyone who likes to keep up to scratch with the stories that get people talking. Hoorah. 

Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet @MTVUK. 

Latest News

Demi Lovato Reveals that JAY-Z Advised Her to Release 'Sorry Not Sorry'

10 Reality Couples That Were Together For a Shockingly Short Time Before They Got Engaged

Call of Duty PS4

Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Gender Equality In Bizarre Foot Massage Interview

Sam Smith Debuts His Stunning 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Music Video

Love Island’s Montana Brown Takes The Reins At MTV News For The First Time

Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates

Get Ready For MTV Music Week Ahead Of The 2017 EMAs!

Miley Cyrus Reveals That She And Liam Hemsworth Aren't Thinking About Marriage

Caroline Flack Finally Comes Clean About 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Romance Rumours

11 Reality Stars Who Coupled Up And Left Us Beyond Confused

Kylie Jenner's Latest Mesh Bra Selfie Is Seriously NSFW

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Love Island's Dom Lever and Jess Shears Are Engaged And Planning Babies

Little Mix

Little Mix's 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' Music Video Is Here And It's Amazing

Brooklyn Beckham Is Pining After Chloe Moretz And It's Literally All Too Adorable

Nick Jonas Praises His 'Inspiring' Ex Selena Gomez For Her Strength Following Kidney Transplant

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Gary Beadle Has Been Preparing For Impending Fatherhood And Already Has This KEY Skill Down

More From Love Island

Love Island’s Montana Brown Takes The Reins At MTV News For The First Time

Caroline Flack Finally Comes Clean About 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Romance Rumours

Love Island's Dom Lever and Jess Shears Are Engaged And Planning Babies

Celebrity

Amber Davies Is Sick Of 'Jealous' Former Love Island Stars Hating On Her And Kem

Love Islands Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes are about to sign a record deal
Celebrity

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes In Talks To Sign A Record Deal

Love Island's Montana Brown Is Joining MTV News As A Weekly Presenter!

Celebrity

Is Love Island's Kem Cetinay Getting His Skates On For Dancing On Ice?

Olivia Attwood
Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Is Basically Just As Posh As Camilla Thurlow

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Confirms That She And Nathan Massey Are Dating Again

The Geordie Shore And Love Island Cast Are Set To Go Head-To-Head For This Collaboration

Chris Hughes Reveals Why He And Kem Cetinay Removed Themselves From The Love Island Whatsapp Group Chat

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Celebrity

Charlotte Dawson Spent Almost £1,000 During Date Disaster

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Sophie Kasaei reveals that a new family member is joining Geordie Shore
Celebrity

The Geordie Shore Family Will Get Bigger When New Series Starts Filming

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Life

14 Gross Things Everyone In A Relationship Does

Gary Beadle Has Been Preparing For Impending Fatherhood And Already Has This KEY Skill Down