Love Island’s Montana Brown Takes The Reins At MTV News For The First Time

Montana Brown might've made a name for herself being the literal voice of reason in Love Island but has since has since decided to carve a role out in presenting with a position on MTV News.

Let's all get checking out Montana making her MTV News debut below...

The TV star made her debut in the shiny new role today after revealing her plans to forge a career that has longevity. When the booking was first announced, Montana made no secret of how excited she is to join the team.

Getty

Explaining that she's ready and eager to roll her sleeves up and get to work, Montana said: "Love Island was an amazing experience and has thrown me into the showbiz world, but now this is where the hard work begins,"

The 22-year-old then pointed out that it's a super exciting time for her to be trying out new things: "I’m hoping to forge myself a career that has longevity and it’s a really exciting time for me. MTV News is such an institution and it’s a huge privilege to be fronting Mondays for them.”

ITV2

For anyone eager to see Montana relaying the most important stories in the entertainment world, her position on the show means she'll be popping up on a bunch of apps (Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram etc) every single Monday.

Having joined a team including James Barr, Tinea Taylor, Georgie Wright, and Zac Fox, Montana is now set to become a familiar face for anyone who likes to keep up to scratch with the stories that get people talking. Hoorah.

