Love Island

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

What does she make of the whole situation?

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:22

Montana Brown has opened up about the one Love Island couple that are playing their cards close to their chest, and no, we're not talking about the bromance between Kem and Chris. The real confusion lies with Caroline Flack and Muggy Mike himself. 

It's been speculated that the former Islander and the ITV2 host had hit it off after the pair seemed a little bit cosy at the series afterparty. Now Montana has revealed that she wouldn't blame Caroline if she indulged in a brief flirtation with Mike Thalassitis.

ITV2

In an interview with Star Magazine, Montana pondered the idea of what would make Caroline consider Mike as a proper romantic partner and she came to the conclusion: "Mike is very attractive, so who wouldn't be interested him?" 

True.

This comes as the 21-year-old threw all her support behind champions Kem and Amber, saying that she's "proud" of how far the couple have come. "By the end, Amber had really matured and I was closer to her than ever. She's become such an amazing person.

Instagram/CarolineFlack

As for how she'd feel about bumping into the rest of the gang IRL, Montana replied: "I'd be happy to see any of them. It was such a journey and I love all of them." 

All in all, we're still no wiser about what the situation is between Caroline and Mike but hey, at least Montana is all for it. 

Now get checking out Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland's guide to having sex on TV:

