Love Island

Love Island’s Nathan Massey Reveals It Will ‘Hurt’ If Cara De La Hoyde Raises Their Baby With Another Man

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 15:52

Now that former ultimate Love Island couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are having a baby together, their relationship has suddenly become all kinds of complicated.

Having split up not long before discovering they would be parents, Nathan has spoken out about how they’re planning on handling the idea that they’re going to be a family.

Let your smile change the world , not the world change your smile 😁👍🏼💯❤️

Let your smile change the world , not the world change your smile 😁👍🏼💯❤️

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on

“I’m pretty sure it will be perfect in the long run. It’s nobody’s fault and it’s happened and we just have to deal with it. Cara will be an amazing mum,” he told Now mag.

Though Nathan admits that it might get tough when Cara meets someone else.

“My kid could potentially be growing up with another man, and that hurts a little bit. I don’t think any man would like that situation, but it’s one of those things.”

@sheeshchigwell with my Yat @cara_delahoyde ❤️

@sheeshchigwell with my Yat @cara_delahoyde ❤️

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on

While he’s keen to be on his best behaviour for the next six months, as he adds that she is after all doing the whole giving birth thing.

"I'd rather keep everything sweet - she's carrying our baby," he said.

"I just want to make sure everything runs smoothly and I don't want to rub anybody up the wrong way. I want to keep things as civil as I can.

“Neither of us did anything wrong and I just want us to be great parents to the kid. I don’t want remorse.”

cara de la hoye, nathan massey, love island, bum
