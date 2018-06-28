Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure

Niall Aslam has finally come forward to explain why he vanished from ITV2 screens just one week into the current series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old has taken to his Instagram profile to reveal that he was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome as a child and realized during the series that he didn’t want to “suffer in silence” anymore.

Let's get checking out some of the most surprising secrets celebrities have ever revealed about themselves...

“Right, so here it goes...for this post I am putting my laying it on thick brush down and hoping to hit the nation with a love potion,” he began.

"For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going into the villa has led me to finally realise and accept.

"When I was a young child I was diagnosed with asperges syndrome, a fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family. Growing up was extremely difficult for me and I often felt out of place.

He continued: “I always felt that people didn't understand me, yet I was afraid to reveal my true scales as I did not want the label or stigma that was attached to it.

Niall explained that he now feels it’s “important” that he shares this part of himself with the public and hopes that other people will also be inspired to show their “true colours.”

He went onto thank ITV for their continued support and also gave a special shout-out to viewers of the programme for having his back both on and off the series.

ITV2

“Now it's time for this rainbow fish to dive deep into the big blue ocean and show the world what I'm all about - there's more layers to come!" he added. "#AutismAwareness#BeYourOwnKindOfRainbowFish#LessPrangMoreLove”

For more information on Asperger's syndrome, head over to The National Autistic Society on autism.org.uk.