Love Island

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Is Basically Just As Posh As Camilla Thurlow

The blonde reality babe had a very good (and expensive) education

Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 15:27

Camilla Thurlow was regarded as the poshest contestant on Love Island 2017 – but it turns out Olivia Attwood is pretty posh herself.

The blonde haired babe came third in the competition behind Camilla and Jamie – and ultimate winners Kem and Amber.

But it seems she is of similar stock as Prince Harry’s ex-Cam.

The Daily Mail has revealed that Liv went to a top private school – the same attended as Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.

The star was educated at Tormead School in Surrey – an all-girls school which costs £5,000 per term to attend.

While at school she was reportedly an expert at athletics – and eventually went to gain A-Levels from Carnleigh School for sixth form which cost £30,000 per year (Camilla, in comparison, reportedly attended top Scottish boarding school Fettes).

However Olivia’s posh school friends were unimpressed to see her seducing Chris Hughes on Love Island.

“The school tells pupils to take risks in life, but having sex on television with someone you barely know wasn’t exactly what they meant. They don’t plan to put her in the hall of fame,” a friend told the paper.

