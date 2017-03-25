Love Island

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 12:49

Olivia Buckland has opened up about her reaction to finding out that Love Island BFF Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are set to have a baby together, sharing that she burst into happy tears when Cara confirmed her pregnancy. 

Quick change.. come at me Saturday 🌹⚪️ thank you for the cutest blouse ever @motelrocks 😘 #OlivesOutfits #motelrocks x

Revealing that she's agreed to become godmother to the little'un, Olivia told Mirror Celeb all about the emotional moment Cara broke the news: "She FaceTimed me as soon as she found out the news. I was shocked and she asked me to be a godmother.

"I burst into tears and then she burst into tears!" she shared. "There were just a lot of tears!"

💙

💙

A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on

As for how she thinks the pair will go about co-parenting the baby despite their split, Olivia has every confidence the pair of them will make the most of their situation and do what's best for their child.

"Nathan's been great since he found out the news, and both of them are going to make such great parents. I don't see a way of them getting back together for the baby, but they can definitely bring it up together," she pointed out.

Hear, hear.

Now let's all check out Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland's Love Island Top Tip #1:

