Love Island

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

Would he be up for it?

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 16:47

Gaz Beadle has made his position on recruiting Love Island's Sam for Geordie Shore pretty clear, but now that he's left the villa (again) what does the ex-Islander think about nabbing a spot on TV again?

It turns out he's pretty up for rubbing shoulders with Chloe Ferry and co. as a potential newbie, and reckons that he'd get on with the MTV gang like a house on fire. We can already envision the mint scenes, tbh. 

ITV2

In an interview with the Daily Star, Sam said he's just waiting to see if the speculation turns into anything more solid: "I've seen the comments and stuff from Gaz Beadle.

"I've heard a few things about my name being put on there. But nothing's set in stone yet. So let's just wait and see what happens, but at this stage it's definitely something I'd be interested in."

Sounds promising. 

Ayia napa 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on

This comes after Gaz was Sam's biggest hypeman throughout his time in the villa after coming forward to reveal he was buzzing when the 21-year-old dramatically re-entered the show. 

So, in spite of the fact Sam and partner Georgia waved goodbye to the ITV2 series last night, does this slice of news mean he could be back on our TV screens in no time? 

Only time will tell. Now check out Alex and Olivia's guide to having sex on TV:

