Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance

Siannise Fudge and Luke T have revealed that they intended to buy a house together before the coronavirus pandemic messed up their plans.

The former Islanders discussed their financial situation in a candid YouTube video. As runners-up of the 2020 Winter Love Island series, they initially had a number of paid events in their calendar spaced throughout the coming months.

Had they been able to continue with these plans, the couple would’ve been in a good financial place to put a deposit down on their first property.

“In terms of us, we actually put a deposit down on a house and then some of our quite big work got cancelled because of corona[virus], so we had to cancel our house. Everything has been put on hold at the minute,” Luke revealed.

Siannise added: “We've just got to look forward to better days. We're all in the same boat, as long as we're all staying positive and keeping ourselves busy, then we're all good.”

Elsewhere in the video, Luke revealed that he wants to finish his university degree at some point in the future. As for Siannise, she has big plans to pursue her dream of dance and performing.

There have been no official announcements about the Summer series of Love Island yet. Reports claim that producers are considering filming it in the UK, while The Sun states that a record number of people have applied to take part in the ITV2 show.

Luke and Siannise are currently isolating together at his family home in Luton and are staying positive despite the change in their plans.