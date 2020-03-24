Love Island

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance

But the coronavirus pandemic has made things more difficult

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 09:32

Siannise Fudge and Luke T have revealed that they intended to buy a house together before the coronavirus pandemic messed up their plans.

The former Islanders discussed their financial situation in a candid YouTube video. As runners-up of the 2020 Winter Love Island series, they initially had a number of paid events in their calendar spaced throughout the coming months.

TEAM.
View this post on Instagram

TEAM.

A post shared by Siânnise Fudge (@siannisefudge) on

Had they been able to continue with these plans, the couple would’ve been in a good financial place to put a deposit down on their first property. 

“In terms of us, we actually put a deposit down on a house and then some of our quite big work got cancelled because of corona[virus], so we had to cancel our house. Everything has been put on hold at the minute,” Luke revealed.

I can’t wait to get on Luke’s nerves during lockdown 💋 Always try to remain positive during this difficult time, better days are coming I promise. Stay safe queens & kings 🙏🏼

Siannise added: “We've just got to look forward to better days. We're all in the same boat, as long as we're all staying positive and keeping ourselves busy, then we're all good.”

Elsewhere in the video, Luke revealed that he wants to finish his university degree at some point in the future. As for Siannise, she has big plans to pursue her dream of dance and performing.

OUR LOVE ISLAND EXPERIENCE! Whats Next? | Siannise & Luke

There have been no official announcements about the Summer series of Love Island yet. Reports claim that producers are considering filming it in the UK, while The Sun states that a record number of people have applied to take part in the ITV2 show.

Luke and Siannise are currently isolating together at his family home in Luton and are staying positive despite the change in their plans.

 

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles
The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram
How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance
This Is How Miley Cyrus Reportedly Feels About Marrying Cody Simpson
Get To Know Grace Davies
Get To Know: Grace Davies
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Ansel Elgort Posts A Nude Photo To Raise Money For A Coronavirus Charity
Alesso and Liam Payne
Get Your Fan Questions In For Alesso & Liam Payne
Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Roasted Louis Tomlinson On Instagram Live
Cole Sprouse Responds To Claims He Cheated On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion
Did Chris Hemsworth Just Throw Some Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?

More From Love Island

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Love Island’s Jack Fincham Reveals The Social Media Abuse He Received About His Body During The Show
Sam Gowland Blasts Trolls As He Calls For More Legislation On Cyberbullying
Ex on the beach star Megan McKenna spits from Love Island&#039;s Muggy Mike
Megan McKenna Breaks Her Silence Following The Death Of Mike Thalassitis

Trending Articles

TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded
Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
TV Shows
The Ex On The Beach Power Couples Who Are Still Going Strong
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom