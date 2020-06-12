Love Island

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat

Obsessed with the results...

Friday, June 12, 2020 - 10:48

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have finally given fans a tour of their flat.

The couple moved into the London property back in mid-May. At the time, Siannise posted on Instagram to say she was “overwhelmed” and “excited” for the next stage in their relationship.

Siânnise & Luke / YouTube

In a YouTube video titled ‘Our New London Apartment Tour’, the couple shared an insight into what their property actually looks like. They showed off a gorgeous kitchen-living room, a spacious bedroom, and a sleek bathroom with double sinks.

Luke also revealed that the development is currently in the process of adding a swimming pool suspended in the air, which will apparently become the world’s first bridge pool.

Siânnise & Luke / YouTube

"It’s a little bit all over the place but we’re going to get there," Siannise said of their interior design, as Luke added that it’s taken them ages to purchase essential items: "We didn’t even sleep, new mattress, new pillows. But we finally got ourselves a new toaster."

Siânnise & Luke / YouTube

The couple already have a cute routine in their new flat, with Siannise opening up about their usual Saturday night plans: “Me and Luke now we put some music on, we have a drink, get a takeaway, we love that.”

OUR NEW LONDON APARTMENT TOUR - We Moved In!!

Siannise added that she and Luke love to watch 90 Day Fiance in the bath with a glass of wine. Once the bridge pool opens, we’re hoping they’ll film some hilarious swimming routines on TikTok.

Latest News

Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat
Charli D’Amelio And Chase Hudson Have Reunited In New TikTok Videos
Skai Jackson Is Using Her Platform To Expose Racist Behaviour Online
Get To Know: Sports Team
Get To Know: Sports Team
Just A Bunch Of Times Kendall Jenner Was The Most Relatable Kardashian
Get To Know Piers James
Get To Know: Piers James
The Most Empowering Moments From The Black Lives Matter Protests
Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Her ‘Weekly Face Transplant’ In Sassy Message
Thomas Petrou Covered Chase Hudson’s Room With Pictures Of Charli D’Amelio
Get To Know Leyma
Get To Know: Leyma
Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Played A Role In Scott Disick And Sofia Richie’s Split
Addison Rae’s Mum Weighs In On Rumours She’s Dating Bryce Hall Again
Kylie Jenner Just Wore A Pair Of $15,000 Designer Jeans In Quarantine
Looking After Your Mental Health During The Global Pandemic
Jeffree Star Is Being Slammed For Not Social Distancing In Recent YouTube Video
Hailey Bieber Shares The Adorable Story Of Her And Justin Bieber's First Kiss
Bryce Hall Just Hinted That Addison Rae Might Be Leaving The Hype House
Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Claims That She’s Undergone Plastic Surgery
MTV Asks Mel C
Get Your Fan Questions In For Melanie C!

More From Love Island

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She’s Told Tommy Fury Not To Propose
Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Trending Articles

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat
Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Get To Know: Sports Team
Get To Know: Sports Team
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Charli D’Amelio And Chase Hudson Have Reunited In New TikTok Videos
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
Skai Jackson Is Using Her Platform To Expose Racist Behaviour Online