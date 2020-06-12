Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have finally given fans a tour of their flat.

The couple moved into the London property back in mid-May. At the time, Siannise posted on Instagram to say she was “overwhelmed” and “excited” for the next stage in their relationship.

Siânnise & Luke / YouTube

In a YouTube video titled ‘Our New London Apartment Tour’, the couple shared an insight into what their property actually looks like. They showed off a gorgeous kitchen-living room, a spacious bedroom, and a sleek bathroom with double sinks.

Luke also revealed that the development is currently in the process of adding a swimming pool suspended in the air, which will apparently become the world’s first bridge pool.

Siânnise & Luke / YouTube

"It’s a little bit all over the place but we’re going to get there," Siannise said of their interior design, as Luke added that it’s taken them ages to purchase essential items: "We didn’t even sleep, new mattress, new pillows. But we finally got ourselves a new toaster."

Siânnise & Luke / YouTube

The couple already have a cute routine in their new flat, with Siannise opening up about their usual Saturday night plans: “Me and Luke now we put some music on, we have a drink, get a takeaway, we love that.”

Siannise added that she and Luke love to watch 90 Day Fiance in the bath with a glass of wine. Once the bridge pool opens, we’re hoping they’ll film some hilarious swimming routines on TikTok.