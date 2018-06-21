Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In

Friends and family of Love Island’s Sophie Gradon have paid tribute to her life after boyfriend Aaron Armstrong is said to have confirmed her death aged 32.

He reportedly took to Facebook to confirm the news with a picture of them together alongside the caption: “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always"

Check out an update from MTV News below...

The former reality star was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2009 and made history on the ITV2 show by being one half of the first same-sex couple on the series after coupling up with Katie Salmon.

Facebook/AaronArmstrong

Fans and friends alike have paid tribute to her on social-media, with Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan writing: “You were only helping me battle the twitter trolls yesterday rest in peace beautiful"

Nathan Henry wrote: “Rest in peace you beautiful little angel, the heavens are blessed with a beautiful smile R.I.P xxx" as the official Miss Great Britain Twitter account said: "Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time xx"

Co-star Olivia Buckland said she was “gutted” to hear the news and said the world had "failed” her friend: “RIP you beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you.”

@sophiegradon you were only helping me battle the twitter trolls yesterday 😩💔 rest in peace beautiful ❤️ — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) June 21, 2018

@sophiegradon rest in peace you beautiful little angel, the heavens are blessed with a beautiful smile R.I.P xxx — Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 21, 2018

Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time 😔xx — Miss Great Britain ® (@Official_MissGB) June 21, 2018

Awful awful news this morning. I am gutted. I am so sorry the world failed you. You were such an intricate, creative, intelligent soul. Words fail me. — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 21, 2018

You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you. #stayshapey — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 21, 2018

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed: “At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

RIP Sophie.