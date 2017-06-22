Love Island

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Tyla feels she's been mugged off.

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:49

They might have been coupled up when they left the Love Island villa, but it looks like we won't be seeing Tyla Carr and Mike Thalassitis make a go of things any time soon.

In fact, the pair are reportedly no longer on speaking terms and they both did everything in their power to avoid one another at the Love Island reunion party on Sunday night.

So Tyla and Mike have coupled up! Will this finally lead to love for both of them.... @loveisland #LoveIsland #Mike #Tyla #TylaCarr

An onlooker revealed to The Sun Online: "Tyla and Mike didn't even speak once at the reunion party."

"Everybody noticed they didn’t make any contact at all, which was strange considering Tyla had only said the previous week that she wanted to give things with Mike a chance" added the eye-witness.

Our girl Tyla's finally in the @loveisland villa. She looked stunning but can't wait for tomorrow episode now! #LoveIsland #sexybrunnete

The source also claimed that Tyla wasn't happy about the prospect of Mike pursuing other people, i.e. Caroline Flack.

"Tyla then told pals that she was pretty mad because Mike had ditched her so he could pursue other girls. She wasn’t that happy to find out Mike’s been sending flirty messages to Caroline.”

Tyla probably won't be crying a river over it though since the source admitted: “It was pretty clear she was feeling disappointed but not heartbroken."

Phew. Tbh Tyla you probably had a lucky escape, Mike was awarded the 'muggiest moment' award for being the all-round embodiment of mugginess afterall.

Dream team @mike_thala @iaindoesjokes

Dream team @mike_thala @iaindoesjokes

A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on

Meanwhile Mike seems pretty unphased by the pairs fallout and has been enjoying a fair bit of flanter with 37-year-old Caroline but so far the pair are yet to confirm their romance.

There are just so many unanswered questions. Will Tyla ever speak to Mike again? Will Caroline and Mike wind up together? Do we need to accept that Love Island is over and everyone is moving on?

