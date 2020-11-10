Love Island

Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date

"I was like, "this is how people die and get locked up in dungeons""

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 09:40

Yewande Biala has opened up about the moment she thought she was being kidnapped on a Tinder date. 

Speaking on PrettyLittleThing’s podcast Behind Closed Doors, she says she only joined the app due to encouragement from her friends. Reflecting on her first impression of the man, Yewande says he “didn't look like his Tinder profile” but wasn't “too bad” either. 

Instagram/YewandeBiala

After a promising start, things soon went south when her date offered to drive her home: “He had his hand around my hip/waist, I was a little bit uncomfortable because unless I get to know you, I'm hesitant when it comes to touching,” she says.

“I soon realised that he wasn't just grabbing me by the waist, he was checking if I was wearing knickers! I could literally feel his fingers going up and down multiple times, so I was thinking: "What are you trying to do?"'

Getty

She became concerned when the man started “scratching” her leg with his nails and recalls feeling anxious about her phone not having any credit. 

“Then he starts like asking me what colour underwear I have on! I thought I was going to get kidnapped. I was like, "this is how people die and get locked up in dungeons," like this is how it happens!”

Instagram/YewandeBiala

Yewande managed to safely leave the situation by asking her date to drop her off at a location without revealing her home address.

She adds: “I went to tell my friends and they were like “yeah, that normally doesn't happen, maybe you shouldn’t use Tinder!”"

For advice on how to stay safe while online dating go to Brook.org.uk

Latest News

Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Spot ‘Missing Body Part’
Marnie's Home Truths: The Marnie Simpson Podcast
Get To Know Knucks
Get To Know: Knucks
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown
Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit

More From Love Island

Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Getting Her Lip Fillers Dissolved
Molly-Mae Hague Says She's ‘Desensitised’ To Hate As She Shares Insight Into Cruel DMs
Molly-Mae Hague Teases Upcoming Ibiza Vlog Amid Claims She 'Overedited' Holiday Pics
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Praised For Her Response To Cruel Bodyshamers
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Lavish New Property
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She’s Told Tommy Fury Not To Propose
Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank

Trending Articles

BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle