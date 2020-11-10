Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date

Yewande Biala has opened up about the moment she thought she was being kidnapped on a Tinder date.

Speaking on PrettyLittleThing’s podcast Behind Closed Doors, she says she only joined the app due to encouragement from her friends. Reflecting on her first impression of the man, Yewande says he “didn't look like his Tinder profile” but wasn't “too bad” either.

After a promising start, things soon went south when her date offered to drive her home: “He had his hand around my hip/waist, I was a little bit uncomfortable because unless I get to know you, I'm hesitant when it comes to touching,” she says.

“I soon realised that he wasn't just grabbing me by the waist, he was checking if I was wearing knickers! I could literally feel his fingers going up and down multiple times, so I was thinking: "What are you trying to do?"'

She became concerned when the man started “scratching” her leg with his nails and recalls feeling anxious about her phone not having any credit.

“Then he starts like asking me what colour underwear I have on! I thought I was going to get kidnapped. I was like, "this is how people die and get locked up in dungeons," like this is how it happens!”

Yewande managed to safely leave the situation by asking her date to drop her off at a location without revealing her home address.

She adds: “I went to tell my friends and they were like “yeah, that normally doesn't happen, maybe you shouldn’t use Tinder!”"

For advice on how to stay safe while online dating go to Brook.org.uk.